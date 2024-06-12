‘I Was Extremely Devastated’: Chace Crawford Talks About His Unexpected Path To Stardom

Chace Crawford first envisioned himself playing football in Dillon, Texas, not leading a glamorous life on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The 38-year-old actor revealed how upset he was about not being cast for Friday Night Lights during his appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on June 12.

This disappointment, however, eventually led to him getting the most important role of his career as Nate Archibald in Gossip Girl.

The heartbreaking rejection

Crawford tried out for the part of quarterback Jason Street in Friday Night Lights. His heart broke when he did not get it. “I was devastated at the time”, he told host Alex Cooper, “I was like, 'Oh my God, I want that so bad.' But it didn't work out.” The disappointment stuck especially hard because while auditioning, Taylor Kitsch, who slept over at his house, got a leading role in the series.

The rejection seemed personal. “You think you did a great read, [director] Peter Berg loves you, and then he shatters your whole world,” said Crawford. He had so much hope for that role, believing this could be the thing year or maybe ever.

From disappointment to opportunity

This refusal by Gossip Girl came soon after disappointment from his previous failure. However, he didn’t make any promises at all. “I kind of went in there with a very kind of blasé [attitude],” Crawford explained. Surprisingly enough, this worked well for him. Nate Archibald became his because of this indifference.

Crawford has discussed this turn of events in multiple interviews. During an episode of Jessica Szohr’s pod-cast XOXO in 2022, he spoke about auditioning for Friday Night Lights. He likened the rejection to various forms of relationship breakdowns, stating that it is like when you try every way possible, but it does not work out.

Embracing new beginnings

Despite initially feeling let down, Crawford ended up having a successful career. Gossip Girl premiered in 2007 and became a cultural phenomenon, making Crawford a household name. This just goes to show that unexpected deviations and rejections can result in fresh and better opportunities.

Ultimately, Chace Crawford’s disappointment for Friday Night Lights opened the doors for his fame. His example demonstrates that not getting what we want sometimes leads us to where we belong.

