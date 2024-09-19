'I Was Extremely Shamed’: Demi Moore Defends $12.5 Million Striptease Salary; Rejects Bruce Willis Comparisons

Demi Moore faced strong criticism after becoming Hollywood's highest-paid female actor, earning $12.5 million for her role in the 1996 film Striptease. Moore spoke candidly on The New York Times' The Interview podcast while promoting her new film The Substance, reflecting on how the scrutiny began when her salary began to rival that of top male actors. She defended her salary, stating that it was fair compensation for her work and not a comparison to her then husband, Bruce Willis.

Moore's historic $12.5 million payday for Striptease made headlines in 1996, but it also sparked a wave of criticism. Moore reflected on that period and stated that the backlash was swift.

“When I became the highest-paid actress, why is it that, at that moment, the choice was to bring me down?” she asked during the interview. She added that she did not take this personally. She thinks that anyone who had been in the position that was the first to get that kind of equality of pay would probably have taken a hit.

While Moore understood the significance of her salary in changing the landscape for women in Hollywood, she was surprised by how her role in Striptease influenced the negative reactions. "Because I did a film that was dealing with the world of stripping and the body, I was extremely shamed," the actress said.

Moore's backlash was not limited to her pay but also included the films she was working on. She stated that Striptease was perceived as a betrayal to women, whereas her role in G.I. Jane, in which she played a female Navy SEAL, was viewed as a betrayal by men.

Moore believed that the scrutiny she received stemmed from being the first actress to secure a significant pay increase in an industry where men had traditionally been paid more. Moore stated that whoever steps out first will take the hit. She went on to say that this also applies to anyone who challenges the status quo.

Moore was married to fellow actor Bruce Willis, one of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s, when she received her Striptease paycheck. Moore acknowledged being aware of Willis' film salaries but insisted that her career choices and pay were not intended to compete with him.

Moore saw the issue much more simply: equal pay for equal work. Moore made it clear that she was focused on her work rather than comparing her success to that of her husband.

