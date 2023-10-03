'I was feeling insecure and uncertain': Jennifer Lopez recalls how she felt post pregnancy

The recent Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday, Jennifer Lopez graced the stage only to open up about her struggles with body image post her pregnancy. The singer was open about her struggles with confidence and how she was perceiving her body at the time. Not only this, but the singer also acknowledged her trainer who gave her much-needed confidence and assurance at the time, as per E online. Here is what Lopez had to say on this.

Jennifer Lopez opens up about feeling insecure

During the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards that took place this week, Jennifer Lopez candidly shared her postpartum journey while presenting the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award to her trainer, Tracy Anderson. Jennifer's speech revealed her recent reflections on past versions of herself and her journey to embrace her current self. She emphasized Tracy Anderson's pivotal role in inspiring her to celebrate every transformation her body has undergone over the years.

Jennifer recounted the period immediately after giving birth to her twins, saying, "I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before—as most new moms do after giving birth." Tracy Anderson, renowned for her work with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, not only helped Jennifer regain her physical strength but also bolstered her self-confidence.

Jennifer thanked her trainer

Jennifer expressed gratitude for Tracy's impact on her life, saying, "She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and helped me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before." Tracy's training methods, characterized by dedication to healthy living, have consistently empowered her clients to be in peak physical condition throughout their lives.

Jennifer highlighted Tracy's expertise and commitment, noting that there is "no madness to her methods," but rather an unwavering dedication to wellness that has enabled Tracy's clients to maintain their best shape at all stages of life. Tracy Anderson's training philosophy has resonated with numerous A-listers who value her approach to staying fit and healthy.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck SPOTTED having seemingly heated argument in car after Ben's NSFW moment with Jennifer Garner; Report