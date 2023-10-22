‘I was gangly’: When Margot Robbie opened up about her younger years and revealed she ‘grew up feeling unattractive’

Margot Robbie is popularly known for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad series, as well as her memorable roles in The Wolf of Wall Street and the 2023 hit film Barbie . She stands out as one of the most exceptional and aesthetically captivating actresses in the industry. Her acting career has undeniably been illustrious, marked by collaborations with fellow renowned actors such as Will Smith , Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, and many more.

Margot Robbie has graced the silver screen with numerous box office successes, solidifying her status as one of Hollywood's highest-earning actors. Despite the adoration of her fans for both her beauty and her on-screen performances, few might be aware that she once confessed to grappling with feelings of unattractiveness during her upbringing. Here's the full story.

Here’s what Margot Robbie said about her younger years

In 2015, Margot Robbie participated in an interview with OK Magazine , where she delved into her career and personal life. During the conversation, she also commented on her status as one of Hollywood's most beautiful women and shared insights into her teenage years. The actress expressed, "I consider it a significant compliment, but I grew up with a strong sense of unattractiveness. During my teenage years, I was awkward, with braces and glasses. I consider myself fortunate that I landed a rather glamorous role in 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' as that was the initial impression most people had of me."

Multiple actors, including Margot Robbie, have faced the challenge of feeling unattractive during their teenage days. Coping with these pressures and emerging stronger can be quite a daunting task. Nevertheless, it's primarily teenagers who find themselves ensnared in such situations. Fortunately, numerous celebrities have chosen to share their experiences and offer valuable guidance to their fans on how to overcome these issues.

More about Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie boasts an impressive filmography filled with a variety of successful movies, and she has garnered widespread acclaim for her acting abilities. One of her standout performances was as Harley Quinn, where she shared the screen with Jared Leto. Recently, she's been making waves on the internet due to a head-to-head showdown with none other than Cillian Murphy for his Christopher Nolan directorial, Oppenheimer.

Fans had the chance to witness a monumental clash in cinematic history when Barbie and Oppenheimer were released on the same date. Margot Robbie's portrayal of Barbie earned her both critical acclaim and a positive response from audiences.

