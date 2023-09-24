‘I was going to be a magician’: When Margot Robbie spoke about her childhood and shared her experience of growing up in Australia

Margot Robbie has been all over the headlines for all the right reasons. The blonde actress recently painted the whole globe pink and made the world obsessed with plastic dolls. The Barbie actress has been the ‘it’ girl of Hollywood lately and has received a lot of applause from the audience for her latest film Barbie. Robbie portrayed the titular role as the title and made everyone a fan of the pink and plastic universe. As we recalled our childhood days with Robbie, we didn't know much about her growing-up days. But in a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Margot Robbie opened up about her childhood and spoke about growing up in Australia.

Margot Robbie opened up about her childhood and life in Australia

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Margot Robbie gave everybody an insight into her childhood and revealed what it was like to grow up in Australia. Robbie grew up in Gold Coast, Australia, a city on the Pacific coast 500 miles north of Sydney. The Barbie actress lived in a house in the hills with her mother and three siblings her parents split up when she was a child in the sleepiest area of a sleepy city at the bottom of the planet. Her mother practices physiotherapy.

Her father does some farming and other things. She occasionally stayed with cousins who lived in the hinterland of the outback, where there were kangaroos and a dingo might eat your infant. When she spoke about it, you could picture the parched landscape, the horizon on all sides, a blue sky, and yellow fields.

Margot Robbie told Vanity Fair, "But I don't like to talk about it because it encourages stereotyping." 'Did you have kangaroos outside your bedroom window?' people always ask. 'Yes,' I say, 'but none of my other pals did.' Alternatively, 'Did you have snakes running around?' 'Yes, in our house, but this isn't an Australian thing.”

Robbie then spoke about high school, and Robbie began performing. natural, equally at ease onstage and off. She said, "When I was a kid, I was going to be a magician. I had tricks that I felt were brilliant. 'I'm going to be an actor,' I didn't decide. I had no idea that it was a job. That was something I assumed only happened to people born in Hollywood. But I used to watch DVDs and put on shows at home, and I knew them by heart. I did acting in school and participated in every production because I enjoyed it."

Margot Robbie on the professional front

Margot Robbie was last seen in Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking film Barbie, which quickly became a fan favorite and captured the audience since its first look. Audiences all around loved the storyline and seduction of plastic doll Barbie, which led to its success, and Barbie soon joined the billion club at the box office. Greta Gerwig’s film is also slated to be one of the greatest films of this year. Meanwhile, it is rumored that Margot Robbie might get nominated in the Best Actress category at the next Academy Awards. Although Barbie is now available on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for rent.

