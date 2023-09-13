‘I was heartbroken, my soul was dead': When Amber Heard spoke about her relationship with Elon Musk post Johnny Depp breakup

In a moment during the Johnny Depp defamation trial, Amber Heard once revealed the emotional turmoil she experienced during her relationship with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk , as reported by Insider . Heard's testimony shed light on her state of mind following her widely publicized breakup with Depp in 2016 and her subsequent relationship with Musk. These details had emerged during the cross-examination by Johnny Depp's legal team as they delved into her connections with other men, including Musk.

The timeline of events is crucial to understanding the context of Heard's emotional state. Just weeks after her separation from Depp, Amber Heard attended the prestigious 2016 Met Ball, where she crossed paths with Elon Musk. Their budding romance began shortly thereafter, but as Dr. Dawn Hughes, a forensic psychologist who evaluated Heard for the lawsuit, revealed, Heard's heart wasn't fully invested in the relationship.

According to a report by Insider, Heard's emotional turmoil during her relationship with Musk had been vividly documented in notes from Dr. Hughes' 29-hour interview with her. In these notes, Heard had confessed, "I was heartbroken. My soul was dead. Felt nothing then," providing a look into the emotional devastation she had endured during that particular period in her life.

Did Amber Heard have genuine feelings for Elon Musk?

What’s more is that Depp had alleged infidelity on Heard's part with Musk, and the actress' interactions with her former agent, Christian Carino, provided further insight. Text messages between Heard and Carino presented in court depicted a conversation where Carino conveyed Heard's repeated admissions that she never truly loved Musk. According to Insider, in one message, Carino wrote, "You weren't in love with him, and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space." As per the report, Heard's response said: "I knew, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time."

According to New York Post , Heard and Musk officially called it quits in February 2018, However, they remained friends after their breakup. Later Musk confirmed it on Instagram saying, “Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another.”

