‘I was hiding in my room’: Demi Lovato reveals she was in ‘walking coma’ after near-fatal 2018 overdose; Details inside

Demi Lovato, the famous musician and Disney star, got candid about her walking coma issue after her near-fatal overdose. After her problems with her prior heroin addiction and subsequent overdose in 2018, the Heart Attack hitmaker has commented on her attempts to be California sober, which is a typical way to characterize someone using cannabis while avoiding other narcotics. In her September interview with Howard Stern for The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM radio, she opened up about her struggle with narcotics and overdose.

Demi Lovato opens up about her overdose struggle

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Lovato admitted to smoking pot and drinking in moderation throughout her recuperation, but she now admits it wasn't the smartest strategy. She said on The Howard Stern Show, "I had to learn it on my own," adding that she was smoking so much pot and eating edibles, sometimes 300mg at a time.

She went on to say, "All I did was replace my addiction with something I thought was safer." The Heart Attack singer was also dealing with weight gain, and she was also experiencing profound sadness as well as deep depression. She said, "I was hiding in my room, not wanting to go outside because I didn't want anyone to see me. I wasn't living my life. I eventually ended up in a walking coma, where I didn't feel any pain but also didn't feel any joy."

However, Lovato removed all narcotics from her life and entered rehab in late 2021, assuring her Instagram followers that sober is the only way. She also reminisced on how she is ‘still’ battling symptoms of her overdose, including vision problems that mean she doesn’t drive anymore owing to blind spots in her vision.

On the other hand, the singer attempts to stay in the moment rather than blaming herself for previous mistakes. She said, "A lot of times I start to answer like, Yeah, I wish I didn't overdose because I have hearing impairment and vision impairment, and that was just an awful thing to put my family and friends through. However, I must remember the value of not dwelling on the past and not harboring regrets."

Demi Lovato talks about a potential marriage with her boyfriend Jutes

Demi Lovato has been dating Jutes, a songwriter, for a year and a half, and they have recently disclosed the most wonderful news. On September 11, she appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show and stated that she saw a future with him and had discussed marriage!

The Heart Attack singer revealed, "We've discussed it. We've been dating for about a year and a half, so we're taking our time with it, you know? I believe it is critical not to rush this."

Demi Lovato not only expressed a desire to marry but also to have children, and Jutes assisted them in resolving lifelong fathering difficulties. Meanwhile, Lovato has a new album that came out today called Revamped.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

