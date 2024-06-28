'I Was Honored': Ashley McBryde Talks About Hosting CMA Fest 2024 Alongside Jelly Roll

Ashley McBryde is a country music singer and Grammy and CMA award winner. She will be seen hosting CMA Fest 2024 alongside Jelly Roll, and this is an opportunity like a dream coming true for her. In a recent interview, she opened up about it and shared her excitement about it. Ashley even talked about sharing the stage with Jelly Roll.

CMA Fest 2024 special concert was shot in Nashville and from June 25, 2024, it can be streamed on Hulu. It is a star-studded event, where Luke Bryan can also be seen performing. On the other hand, Ashley not only hosted the show but also performed The Devil I Know in front of 50,000 audience. She even collaborated with Gretchen Wilson to perform their duet Redneck Anthem.

Ashley McBryde shares her feelings about hosting the CMA Fest 2024 music special

Ashley in conversation with TV Insider said, “I was honored when ABC and CMA asked me to host. CMA Fest has always been something both the fans and the country music community value, and it was a lot of fun to celebrate that connection and talk to so many people!”

She further declared how it was during her first CMA Fest. She talked about the crazy fans and shared that one runs around all hot and sweaty to try to cover and watch all the musical performances. Ashley McBryde explained, “There’s a reason that country music is hotter than ever and it’s because our fans are the absolute best!”

Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll as co-hosts

When asked about how it was to co-host with Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde said, “We’ve had a lot of fun doing this together, and it felt natural being on stage with him to celebrate all the artists and special moments that happened. It’s a powerful feeling to be able to collaborate with someone who’s just as passionate about music as you are. Jelly is the biggest cheerleader and champion of other people, so to see him get the recognition and respect he deserves has been a joy to all of us.”

She further shared her best memory of CMA Fest so far and said that listening to Alabama last year at Nissan Stadium will surely top her list of favorite memories. It was like completing a full circle in her life.

Stream CMA Fest on Hulu, and enjoy the country music. Let us know your thoughts about Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll’s hosting skills.

