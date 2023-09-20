‘I was Ieft with an indention’: Khloé Kardashian talks about post-surgery effects after tumor removal from cheeks; discusses skin cancer journey

Khloé Kardashian, the reality TV star, is a part of the most loved and controversial sister squad, the Kardashian and Jenner clan. The Kardashian star has always made headlines because of her relationships or something else. But she had a tough past. Earlier, she had suffered from body shame, and last year, the mother of two suffered from a deadly skin cancer scare that she had thought was nothing but a pimple. After surviving the scare, the Kardashian sister has finally opened up and spoken about her journey post surgery in her Instagram stories.

ALSO READ: 'Don't know how the f*** you have never been to a fast food restaurant': When Khloe Kardashian was surprised as Kris Jenner took out USD 300 at the billing

Khloé Kardashian opens up about her post-surgery effects after tumor removal

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her 2022 skin cancer scare. Using her Instagram Story, the Good American co-founder opened up about the event in which she had a melanoma lesion removed.

Kardashian captioned a mirror photo with a close-up of her cheek and wrote, "Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face, but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention."

She further continued, "I'm not complaining because I'd rather have an indentation than melanoma any day. I am eternally grateful to all of the doctors who have assisted and continue to assist me in my skin cancer journey."

The Kardashian star then shared a series of before-and-after photos of her cheek, revealing that she is now having cosmetic injections to fill the indentation. She captioned the story, "This is my indentation before my Armenian tribe helped fill my cheek with the okay from Dr. Fischer. By the way, I waited about nine months to get this filled. Patience is essential, and we must ensure that everything is medically safe."

She then posted selfies from before the injections and after one round of injections. She wrote, "I look insane in these photos, but I'm just glad my face is gradually coming back together! I don't know what else to say." Kardashian also expressed gratitude to Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher for removing the tumor in October 2022, referring to him as "my angel."

Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable photo of Tatum on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian released a cute photo of her baby, Tatum. On September 16, Khloé captioned the sweet photo of Tatum, who is 14 months old, "My baby," adding a green heart emoji.

The toddler looked adorable in a green tank top and matching beanie with a cheerful yellow face. He had a sweet grin on his face as he held an apple and stared at the camera. Since Khloé and ex-Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby via surrogacy on July 28, 2022, Tatum has been the loveliest addition to the family. True, the former couple's daughter, was born on April 12, 2018.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You are perfection just as you are': Khloé Kardashian extends support to Remi Bader after she gets body shamed online