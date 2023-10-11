‘I was in so much pain’: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she ‘made a plan’ for her ‘death’ at 40; Details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and death.

Jada Pinkett Smith, the very dynamic actress and host, has lived a lavish life. The actress, who never fears sharing her wisdom with others, has had a rough life. From dealing with living in the spotlight to living with alopecia areata. The actress has gone through a lot and struggles with mental health struggles like depression. Although Smith has never openly spoken about her inner struggles, she has made a shocking revelation. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Jada Pinkett Smith openly spoke about her mental health struggle and how she once made a plan for her own death.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that she once planned her own death

In a new People exclusive, Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her mental health struggles, and she also revealed that she had a plan for her death. The actress claims that her life has been characterized by both extreme highs (tours with her band Wicked Wisdom, the births of her two children, the birth of Trey, her bonus son from Will's previous marriage, and the creation of the talk show Red Table Talk) and extreme lows. She claims that clarity first came to her at the lowest point, though.

She said, "I was in so much pain when I turned 40. The only escape I could think of was death. So I made a plan.” Smith is conscious of how her life appeared to others, particularly roughly ten years ago. The glitz and smiles, the mansion, the dresses, and the movie premiere They have it all. She said, “But while I was actually living the ideal, I ran against a large wall and experienced extreme depression. I believe that I considered using outside resources to fill the gaps I was seeing internally.

The voices were coming, according to her. She then started planning her own demise. "Just commit suicide; you're not worth anything; you ain’t sh*t. Because I didn't want my kids to believe that their mother had committed suicide, I started looking for locations, such as cliffs, where I could have an accident."

Jada Pinkett Smith also discussed how she got out of that thought

In the same conversation with People, Jada Pinkett Smith also revealed how she dealt with those thoughts and left them behind her for good. According to Smith, an accidental encounter in her own kitchen gave her some cause for optimism. Friends of her son Jaden mentioned that their father had participated in an ayahuasca ceremony, when a leader administers a plant-based hallucinogen and guides the patient through hallucinations, typically by brewing it into a tea to consume.

She said, "Ayahuasca helped me, and it gave me a new, intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before.” Since Jada took the medication for the first time, "the suicidal thoughts completely disappeared."

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith was last seen in 2021 in The Matrix Resurrection.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

