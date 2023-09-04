'I was in such a good shape': When Emily Blunt credited Tom Cruise for helping her bounce back from pregnancy

Emily Blunt returned to work after giving birth to her daughter in February 2014, and she credits her extraordinary comeback to an unexpected person. In a surprising admission, she reveals the secret to her post-pregnancy fitness journey, crediting Tom Cruise for his part.

Tom Cruise's fitness boost to Emily Blunt post pregnancy

Blunt eagerly praised Cruise's role, adding, "I always say Tom Cruise is the reason I bounced back after the pregnancy, I was in such good shape when I got pregnant." She jokes that Cruise should be known as the "new diet pill" because his offer to star in Edge of Tomorrow got her in great shape prior to becoming pregnant. This preparation made it a lot easier for her to get back to her fitness after the birth of her daughter, Hazel.

Emily Blunt's children

Emily Blunt has two children, Hazel and Violet, with her husband, John Krasinski. In a recent episode of the Table for Two podcast, she revealed her decision to take a year off from acting to prioritize spending quality time with her family. Blunt expressed her commitment to being there for her children during this crucial phase of their lives as they approach their pre-teen years. She said “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones,”

Blunt's decision reflects her dedication to being a hands-on parent and nurturing her family bonds, even as she temporarily steps away from the spotlight to create lasting memories with her daughters and husband.

