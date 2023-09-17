‘I was just a twitchy kid’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about suffering from anxiety while growing up

Ryan Reynolds, the actor with amazing wit and charm is widely known among fans for getting into funny banter and expressing himself in the most humorous way possible. Reynolds has been open about his struggles with anxiety and has also expressed how it has impacted him. However, the Canadian actor famous for his red suit role revealed his struggle with growing up with anxiety in a 2021 interview with Variety. Here’s what the actor had to say:

ALSO READ: ‘I wouldn't say is a really cynical character’: When Ryan Reynolds compared his Deadpool character with Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds spoke about his mental health issues during childhood

In a 2017 interview with Variety, Ryan Reynolds got real and revealed what it was like growing up with anxiety in a house with his strict father and three brothers.

Reynolds doesn’t act like a megastar. He arrives early for his photo shoot and shakes hands with the crew members. He's not afraid to make eye contact with strangers. His compassion is understandable given that he grew up in Vancouver and suffered from anxiety. The actor revealed, "I have three older brothers. Our father was a harsh man. He wasn’t easy on anyone. He wasn't easy on himself either. I believe the anxiety began with me attempting to control people by attempting to control myself. At the time, I never recognized that. I was just a twitchy kid."

Ryan Reynolds is now a megastar, but he has been open about his struggle with anxiety and how it began.

Ryan Reynolds posts a vulnerable post on Instagram, discussing his mental health issues

Ryan Reynolds opened up about his mental health issues. The 44-year-old Deadpool star opened up about his lifelong anxiety difficulties in a personal Instagram post in 2021 in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, which is traditionally observed in May.

Reynolds captioned the post, "One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is that I overschedule myself and vital things slip through the cracks. And anxiety, my lifelong companion, is one of the reasons I overschedule myself. I know I'm not alone, and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, overworry, and overdo everything, please know you're not alone. We don't talk about mental health enough, and we don't do enough to de-stigmatize talking about it. But as with this post, better late than never."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is currently working on his upcoming projects, Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends, both of which are slated to release next year.

ALSO READ: ‘This is genuinely exciting for me...’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed his hilarious reaction after watching Green Lantern for the first time in 10 years