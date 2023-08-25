'I was just begging her to sleep with me': When Ryan Reynolds revealed his first move with Blake Lively post USD 200 million disaster movie

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the true definition of couple goals. From sweet moments to social media banter, the couple is everyone’s ideal couple, as they have impressive compatibility and love for one another. Some might even say they are straight out of a romantic movie or novel. But who made the first move? Ryan Reynolds' opened up and revealed he was the one who made the first move on Blake Lively, resulting in their almost 10-year marriage and their standing as one of our favorite Hollywood couples.

Ryan Reynolds made the first movie with his wife

Ryan Reynolds admitted to making the first move on his wife, Blake Lively. The Deadpool actor spoke on the SmartLess podcast in July, where he discussed the start of his relationship with the Gossip Girl star with presenters Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

Bateman asked Reynolds, "What year did Blake and her little angel wings float down onto your life?” Reynolds replied, "I met Blake on the darkest crease of the universe called Green Lantern. We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we went on a double date, but at the time we were dating separate people."

Reynolds went on to explain that the two always kept in touch, sort of casually. He said, "Then she was going to Boston, and I was going to Boston, and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We boarded the train and rode together. I was just begging her to sleep with me. I would use a little bit of a tear stick so I could get the tears kind of rolling down, then I would tell a little sob story about my life.”

Aside from that, Reynolds characterized the moment he and Lively went from casually dating to a lifetime commitment as one of those silly moments out of a fairytale.

Blake Lively recently shared a stunning photo of Ryan Reynolds

On her Instagram Story, Blake Lively shared a photo of the Deadpool actor. Reynolds was wearing a white T-shirt and sunglasses while sipping one of Lively's Betty Buzz cocktails in the shot.

Lively paired the photo with the Right Said Fred song I'm Too Sexy and had the words flash on the screen: "I'm too sexy for my shirt. So sexy, it hurts."

Lively and Reynolds are known to have playful exchanges on social media. Despite the fact that they are both private, Lively keeps posting sweet moments with her husband on social media with amusing captions.

Meanwhile, the couple is still going strong, with three daughters: James, Inez, and Betty, and this year they also welcomed their fourth child.

