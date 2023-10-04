‘I was just cleaning up…’: Selena Gomez reveals real reason why she unfollowed Dua Lipa on Instagram; Details inside

Selena Gomez has a huge fan following on Instagram. The singer loves sharing her life updates with her fans. It's her love language with her fans. Gomez is easily one of the most followed people on Instagram. As she is most followed, with this comes a lot of pressure, and there are people who keep an eye on the singer's social media. Similarly, earlier this year, the news came out that the Rare singer had followed Dua Lipa on Instagram, and fans immediately speculated that the two superstars had a feud. But Selena Gomez has decided to put these rumors to rest. In a recent interview with Fast Company, Gomez revealed the real reason why she unfollowed Dua Lipa.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez made surprise appearance at Chris Martin and H.E.R's Coldplay Concert; Shared PICS

Selena Gomez reveals the real reason why she unfollowed Dua Lipa

Selena Gomez has publicly dispelled the allegations of a Dua Lipa feud that arose when she unfollowed the singer on Instagram in June.

The Only Murders in the Building star said this in a recent Fast Company interview, "It was an accident! I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then someone called and asked, 'What happened with Dua?!'”

When Selena Gomez previously addressed feud rumors with Dua Lipa

Selena Gomez appeared to address the rivalry allegations right away, posting an Instagram selfie of herself wearing a polka-dot and butterfly-print dress from Lipa's Versace capsule collection.

The Rare singer had captioned the post, "A little Versace/Dua moment." Dua Lipa appeared to be overjoyed by the response. She responded under Gomez's post at the time, writing, "Angeeeeeeeel!" with many heart-eye emojis.

Gomez has subsequently re-followed the Levitating hitmaker but has not re-followed other celebrities she had previously unfollowed, such as Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid. Despite her decision to unfollow the former One Direction member and the supermodel sisters, an insider claims that nothing strained the foursome's relationship.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been very busy launching new products for her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and working on her third album. The singer also released a new song called Single Soon on August 25, 2023.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez had little waldrobe malfunction post Coldplay concert with Chris Martin and H.E.R