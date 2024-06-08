'I Was Just Constantly In Touch...': Ed Sheeran Explains Why He Hasn't Had A Phone Since 2015

Ed Sheeran revealed that he hasn't had a phone since 2015. He recently appeared on the talk show Therapuss with Jake Shane and made this surprising revelation when the host asked to exchange numbers, and Sheeran offered his email instead of his phone number.

The singer made his point clear that he got rid of the phone and shared that his team only recently gave him a phone for work purposes, but he rarely uses it, noting it's not "actively used." Read further to know why he made this decision.

Ed Sheeran revealed he hasn't had a phone since 2015

Ed Sheeran is one of the most popular singers in the music industry. The singer has achieved remarkable success throughout his career and has delivered several fantastic songs, which have helped him earn many prestigious awards.

Sheeran recently appeared on the talk show Therapuss with Jake Shane and revealed that he got rid of his smartphone years ago for a reason. During their candid chat, the talk show host asked the Shape of You hitmaker if they could exchange numbers, and that's when he politely replied that he did not have a number.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran and His Wife Share Hilariously Awkward Kiss as They Make Met Gala Debut After 6 Years of Marriage; See Here

The 33-year-old singer said, “I don’t have a number,” adding, “... that isn’t me playing you off either. I don't have, and it's true.” He then told Jake Shane that he could have his email instead.

Ed Sheeran also mentioned that his team gave him a phone for times when it's needed, explaining they recently gave him a phone when he was at the Boston Celtics game for the NBA Eastern Conference Finals for "like video stuff that would then go up on social media." However, he cleared that, "It’s not like an active working phone.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Opens Up On Why He Gave Away Song Love Yourself To Justin Bieber; CHECK OUT

Ed Sheeran shared why he got rid of his phone

During the interview, Ed Sheeran shared why he got rid of his phone. The singer revealed that he decided to go without a phone in December 2015 after realizing that he still had many contacts saved from before he became famous.

He said, “I had the same number from, like, age 15, I think, and I got famous, and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone that would just… people would just text the whole time. And I was just constantly in touch with a lot of people.”

Sheeran mentioned that texting back and forth and not replying made him feel pressured, noting, "With phones, everyone expects you to reply. If you don’t, it’s rude." The singer concluded, “I just was losing real-life interaction, so I got rid of [my phone], I got an iPad, I moved everything onto email, which I reply to once a week.”

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran has been married to Cherry Seaborn since 2019, and the couple shares two children together.