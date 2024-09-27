‘I Was Just Like 19’: Dakota Johnson Admits She Had ‘Preconceived Notions’ About Social Network Co-Star Justin Timberlake

Hollywood's very own diva, Dakota Johnson, recently spoke about her experience meeting popular star Justin Timberlake on the set of her first proper professional film role in Social Network during a video interview with Vanity Fair and spilled some tea on what she thought about him before working with him.

When asked if the Fifty Shades actress had preconceived notions about Timberlake, she nodded and said, "Are you kidding? I was just like 19 and straddling Justin Timberlake and like whipping him in the face with my hair."

She further added that he was lovely and kind to Dakota, considering she was a mere stranger to him when the duo met.

Furthermore, Johnson revealed that filming a certain scene in The Social Network was so intense that she felt like she was reliving it in real-time.

The actress, who played a Stanford University student in the film, shared that she and her co-star Justin Timberlake filmed the scene multiple times, leading to a traumatic experience. "We did it so many times that I feel like I remember this and it's happening now," Johnson joked.

She also went a little cheeky and shared that she was allowed to keep the specific red underwear she can be seen wearing in the scene, her only moment in the film. "They're a good little booty short," she said.

The film, Social Network presented a dramatized account of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's legal disputes surrounding the social media platform. The film showcases his journey towards building one of the world's greatest connection platforms.

Jesse Eisenberg portrays Zuckerberg, while Justin Timberlake takes on the role of Parker, the founder of Napster and a former Facebook president.

Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake reunited for a mini The Social Network reunion on Saturday Night Live in January. Moreover, Dakota also admitted that she observed co-star Andre Garfield in the film, who portrayed Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and was impressed with his skills.

