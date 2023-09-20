'I was like 16, and I went on my first date': When Zendaya spoke about how Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man is the best and relatable to her

Zendaya, the multi-talented actress, once opened up about her life, career, and her role in the Spider-Man franchise. At the time of the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she was living in a Brooklyn apartment while shooting The Greatest Showman and gearing up for her significant role as the female lead in Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Zendaya felt Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man relatable

According to Hollywood Reporter, despite her budding fame, Zendaya appeared down-to-earth during the interview at that time. She was casually dressed in black sweats and a hoodie, walking her miniature schnauzer, Noon. Her only celebrity giveaways were a platinum-set diamond necklace and a Rolex on her wrist. Zendaya shared that she was just temporarily living in a Brooklyn apartment while working on her film.

Zendaya was committed to her education, attending Oak Park High School in Ventura County, where the school was essentially on the set due to her acting commitments. With a genuine interest in learning, she presented the science behind the movie Interstellar. Regarding Spider-Man, Zendaya admitted she wasn't initially a comic book geek but had grown to love the character as she got older. The actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, "I’m not going to lie and tell you I was this comic book geek or anything because I wasn’t. But when I got older, Spiderman became my favorite. When the Tobey Maguire [Spiderman movies] came out, I was still too young to really enjoy it. But when the [Andrew Garfield] revamp came out, I was like 16, and I went on my first date, and it was [2012’s The Amazing] Spider-Man, and I was obsessed with it. Spiderman is always the coolest because he didn’t come from money. He wasn’t born with his superpower. It kind of just happens to him and he’s just a kid, and he’s just trying to balance living life and being a teenager and like hormones and problems and issues while also like doing the most outrageous things. He’s always been the most relatable."

Zendaya's had big plans since an early age

Before landing the Spider-Man role, Zendaya had already built a substantial career. She started on Disney Channel's Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne, leading to starring roles in Disney's original movies like Frenemies and Zapped. As a teenager, Zendaya was already thinking about her brand, releasing an album, writing a book, and even launching a fashion line and an app.

During the interview Zendaya also addressed issues of diversity and representation, suggesting that America was diverse, and film should reflect that reality. She emphasized, “I don’t know what America you live in, but from what I see when I walk outside my streets of New York right now, I see lots of diversity and I see the real world and it’s beautiful, and that’s what should be reflected and that’s what is reflected so you’re just going to have to get over it.”

