'I was like the chattel or a child': Cindy Crawford talked about the 'so not okay' moment from her time on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the past

Before Cindy Crawford became a famous supermodel, but she had to work hard to make her way up in the modeling industry. In the early days of her career, Cindy appeared as a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, alongside John Casablancas, the founder of Elite Model Management. She recently shared about the 'so not okay' moment in The Supermodels docuseries.

Cindy Crawford talked about 'so not okay' moment

During the show, Oprah Winfrey, 69 , asked Cindy to stand up in front of the audience and show her body to everyone. Cindy, now 57, admitted in the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, released on September 20, that this experience made her feel uncomfortable.

She said, “I was like the chattel or a child. Like, be seen and not heard, when you look at it through today’s eyes when Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Like, show us why you’re worthy of being here.’” Cindy reflected on how it was not okay, especially coming from Oprah. She added, “In the moment, I didn’t recognize it. Only when I look back at it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. That was so not okay, really.’ Especially from Oprah.”

What does The Supermodel cover about Cindy Crawford ?

After establishing herself in Chicago, Cindy moved to New York City to continue her modeling career. Her career took off, and she became one of the top supermodels of the '80s and '90s, alongside Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista. Cindy also discussed the iconic mole next to her lips, revealing that it was a topic of discussion early in her career. However, after hitting the covers of U.S. Vogue in August and October of 1986, her mole became an integral part of her identity in the fashion world.

In addition to her modeling career, the documentry also tells about Cindy's personal life. She was married to Richard Gere in the early '90s and later wed Rande Gerber. Cindy is the mother of Presley, 24, and Kaia Gerber, 22, both of whom have followed in her modeling footsteps. She also launched her beauty line, Meaningful Beauty, and her furniture line, Cindy Crawford Home Collection.

