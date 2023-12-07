'I was like, they're gonna choose somebody who deserves it': Henry Golding reveals how he landed a role in Crazy Rich Asians at Red Sea Film Festival
Crazy Rich Asian Star Henry Golding was one of the global stars who attended the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He spoke about how he got Nick's role in the film.
Henry Golding is British-Malaysian actor who rose to fame with Crazy Rich Asians
Henry Golding has also been a presenter on BBC's The Travel Show
Henry Golding graced the Red Sea Film Festival with his charming and stunning presence, all dressed in a sleek suit. The actor rose to fame and became the heartthrob with his debut film Crazy Rich Asians, released in 2018. Since the film's success, he has starred in films like A Simple Favor, Last Christmas, The Gentlemen, and more.
The actor who's a star today revealed the dramatic story of how he got Nick's role in the film. He also mentioned how his job resonated with the film's lead character and helped him land the role.
Henry Golding reveals how he landed a role in Crazy Rich Asians
Henry recalled when he and his friend Lincoln were in Singapore, saying during the auditions of Crazy Rich Asians, "So this role, I was living in Singapore at the time, and they were, this, this movie was, was obviously about Singapore. And news of the auditions were happening, and I was like, oh my God, it's gonna be amazing for my friend who's an actor or, or this guy, he's an amazing actor. And never once did I think I was like, oh, maybe an audition, never once."
Golding further narrated, "So my manager at the time told me that I got the email asking if you want to put yourself on tape. I was like, absolutely, no, that's a waste of everybody's time, including mine. And so I was like, they're gonna choose somebody who deserves it."
Golding revealed that he got a message from a friend, and he told him that director John Chu had been trying to get hold of him and wanted to cast him in his new film.
Golding discussed his role with the director on a Skype call
Golding said, "And I sat, and I listened to his vision, and I was reminded of how much I, I really wanted to be in the film because I was so sentenced on, on the travel shows and I had just finished a, a July show which was a huge show with, with Discovery and I was working with Matt Geo."
For the unversed, Henry was a presenter for BBC's Travel show in 2014 and was one of the most famous faces. Golding revealed how the director had loved him from his travel show clips, "I did the audition. It was terrible as expected, John saw, and he was like, I'm, I'm not going to pass this to the producers because I think you can do it better. And what I love was what I saw on your travel shows from YouTube and who you are as a personality because that's who Nick Young closely resembles."
Henry added that he thought it was not only the right role for him, but it was the absolute right timing, so everything aligned for him.
ALSO READ: 'People really addressed me as Storm for a good eight years': Halle Berry recalls working in X-Men movies at the Red Sea Film Festival
Know more about Henry Golding
