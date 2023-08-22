'I was literally begging Scooter to take it off': When Ariana Grande revealed how Braun added a personal song to her Thank U, Next album

Ariana Grande, the renowned pop sensation with a powerful voice and deeply personal lyrics, has touched the hearts of millions through her music. One of the most emotional tracks from her album "Thank U, Next" is "Ghostin," where Ariana candidly expresses her feelings about her past relationships, especially her connection with the late Mac Miller. In this blog, we delve into the poignant lyrics of "Ghostin" and the emotional journey Ariana takes us on.

Ariana's 'Thank You song to Malcolm

Ariana acknowledges her appreciation for Mac Miller's impact on her life, even after his passing. This line captures the bittersweet feeling of gratitude for the moments they shared.

In the aftermath of Mac Miller's passing, Ariana entered a relationship with Pete Davidson. However, the weight of her grief affected their dynamic, leading to their eventual breakup. "Ghostin" explores the complexity of Ariana's emotions as she navigates her feelings for both Mac and Pete.

Pete Davidson's support to Ariana

Ariana praises Pete Davidson for his understanding and support during her challenging times. The lyrics convey her gratitude for his presence while acknowledging the pain her grief caused him.

"Ghostin" wasn't an easy song for Ariana to share with the world. She expressed her reluctance to include it on her album due to its personal and emotional nature. However, her manager, Scooter Braun, encouraged her to embrace the song's authenticity.

Fan's outrage

Recently, an interview with Ariana resurfaced on TikTok, revealing her initial hesitation to release "Ghostin." Fans expressed their outrage at the fact that she felt pressured to share such a deeply personal piece with the world.

