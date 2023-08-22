'I was literally begging Scooter to take it off': When Ariana Grande revealed how Braun added a personal song to her Thank U, Next album

Ariana Grande (Instagram), Scooter Braun (Instagram)
Ariana Grande (Instagram), Scooter Braun (Instagram)

Since a long time ago, Ariana Grande's career in the music business has been influenced by her manager Scooter Braun. Since 2013, when she launched her debut album Yours Truly, the two have been navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry together. Over the course of their more than ten-year relationship, they have experienced successes, partnerships, and possibly some difficulties.

Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande's disagreement about songs on Thank U, Next

In a candid moment, Ariana Grande disclosed a lesser-known aspect of her relationship with Scooter Braun. The revelation revolves around Braun's personal involvement in her Thank U, Next album. Grande shared that Braun added a song to the album, which she was not initially keen on. Reflecting on the situation, she candidly stated, "I was literally begging Scooter to take it off."

Ariana Grande (Instagram)

When Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande parted ways in 2016 only to reconcile 

While Scooter Braun has been a significant part of Grande's career, there have been instances when their professional ties were tested. In February 2016, Grande parted ways with Braun, possibly influenced by a former boyfriend. However, this break proved to be temporary, as they later reconciled and resumed their partnership. Braun on the situation said “And when sh***y boyfriends leave, she starts to see the light on some stuff, and one day I got a phone call. She said, ‘Can I see you tomorrow?’ and I said, ‘No, I’m busy.’ I actually couldn’t, so I said, ‘I could see you Thursday’ or whatever and I went over there and we had a very honest conversation.”

Scooter Braun and Ariana Grande are no longer working together

Recently there have been rumors that Ariana Grande and Scooter Braun, her longtime manager, are no longer working together. It's interesting to note that Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, who were also managed by Scooter Braun have also parted ways with him. The trio's separation from Braun's management firm has sparked speculations about prospective changes to their career trajectories.

FAQs

Is Ariana still married?
Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent, married singer Ariana Grande. Their love story began in 2018 when they met through mutual friends, and they started dating in 2019. After getting engaged in December 2020, the couple tied the knot in May 2021. They called it quits this year.
Why Ariana Grande is so famous?
Her big break came in 2010 when she landed a role on the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious. She played Cat Valentine, a teenager attending a performing arts school. After the sitcom was canceled in 2013, she starred in the spin-off show Sam & Cat (2013–14). While pursuing her acting career, Grande perfected her singing.
Did Ariana leave Scooter Braun?
A source close to the situation confirmed to EW on Monday that Grande has parted ways with Braun, after signing with the mogul back in 2013. The two first started working together on Grande's first album, Yours Truly, which marks its 10th anniversary next week.
