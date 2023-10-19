'I was literally borderline alcoholic': Adele opens up about achieving sobriety, jokes she's jealous of fan enjoying whiskey sour at her concert

When it comes to one of the most straightforward celebrities in the music industry, Adele has to be on the list. The singer remains open about several incidents and experiences of her life and her struggle with alcoholism is one of them. Recently, the 35-year-old revealed she has achieved sobriety and shed light on how boring it has been to reach the stage considering how alcoholic she used to be. Here's what the English artist revealed during her show.

Adele opens up about sobriety, jokes she's jealous of fan enjoying whiskey sour

During her Las Vegas concert show, Adele revealed that she gave up drinking alcohol and joked about being jealous of a fan who was drinking a whiskey sour. The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker saw an attendee in the lottery seats enjoying a pint of the drink and said, "Cheers to that." She proceeded to add, "You know, I stopped drinking quite a lot of time ago."

She then interrupted herself to make a joke. "I just realized my chicken fillets moved out of place and it looks like I've got three boobs," she quipped leaving the audience in laughs. Adele then continued her story and said, "I stopped drinking, feels like forever, maybe like, three and a half months ago." The songwriter called the process boring and divulged, "I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much."

Adele about her complicated relationship with alcohol

She also disclosed that she cut out caffeine from her diet too. "So, enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous," Adele concluded. Previously, in a 2021 interview with Vogue, she opened up about how she always had a very close relationship with alcohol. "I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It's what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it." For the unversed, her father left when she was two years old.

Adele added that different characters come out of a person when one is drunk and once someone looks a little reckless, the press wants to make a story out of it. "They descend, and descend, and descend on you, which drives you f*cking mad," she told the magazine. Her last studio album titled 30 was released in 2021. She is reported to be working on new music.

