‘I was literally just, like…’: When Kristen Stewart reminisced about her first meeting with Robert Pattinson during Twilight audition

Kristen Stewart, the bold and beautiful actress, has a special place in fan's hearts. The actress always has something to add value to. While the actress rose to prominence after her hit series Twilight along with Robert Pattinson, whom she even dated later on, Much after being done with the series and leaving the role behind, in a 2021 interview with The New Yorker, Kristen Stewart reminisced about her first meeting with Robert Pattinson during the Twilight audition and revealed what her first impression was.

Kristen Stewart revealed her first impression after meeting Robert Pattinson

In a candid interview with The New Yorker , Kristen Stewart was looking back on the day she first met Robert Pattinson during the Twilight audition. In her 2021 piece for The New Yorker, which doubles as a career retrospective, Kristen Stewart provided a surprisingly candid account of her time spent making Twilight. Stewart described her initial impression of Robert Pattinson, her Twilight co-star and subsequently off-screen boyfriend, when he came to see her for an audition for the part of Edward.

According to The New Yorker, she mimicked a swoon as she recreated her impression of him. The article claims that Stewart and Pattinson kissed during their audition while reading lines together for the part.

Stewart chuckled and told the publication, "It was so obvious who worked. I was literally just, like, Stewart then imitated that swoon and went into more detail about what made Pattinson the ideal co-star for her. "He had a combination of cerebral and 'I don't give a fuck about this, but I'm going to make this sing' approach. And I was like, 'Ugh, same.'"

Stewart then remembered while grinning. “And, yeah, we were inexperienced and foolish. I won't claim that we improved it significantly, but that's what it needed and what the actors who played those parts needed to feel."

Kristen Stewart once also revealed she wanted to marry Robert Pattinson

During her interview with Howard Stern in 2021, Kristen Stewart was incredibly candid about her relationships, revealing how deeply in love she was with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson while they were dating. Stern questioned Stewart about the possibility of her getting married to Robert Pattinson. Stewart initially resisted. "I'm not sure, but I wanted to... Yeah, I don't think I've ever—"

Later, Stern rephrased his query, asking, "If he had proposed, would you have wed?" To which Stewart said, "I'm not sure. I don't consider myself to be a big traditionalist, but absolutely. In every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never done anything casually—maybe one or two. Well, I won't be fair to everyone. I have never been the most laid-back person."

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart was last seen in a 2022 film called Crimes in the Future. On the other hand, she is also working on another project titled Love Lies Bleeding.

