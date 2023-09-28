‘I was living that...’: When Ana de Armas shared how portraying Marilyn Monroe in Blonde 'changed' her life

Ana de Armas's transformation into Marilyn Monroe for the film Blonde was more than just a role; it was a life-altering experience for the actress as she mentioned at the Venice International Film Festival as reported by Deadline. The movie, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, marked a significant departure from her previous work and provided a unique opportunity to delve deep into the psyche of the iconic Hollywood star.

What does Ana de Armas feel about being in Blonde?

Blonde, a nearly three-hour epic, explores Marilyn Monroe's life, both in the public eye and behind closed doors. As per a report by Deadline, Ana de Armas, who admitted to not being very familiar with Monroe initially, jumped in to understand the real woman beneath the glamorous facade. Reportedly, she revealed, “I wasn’t very aware of Marilyn. I was familiar with some of her movies, but for me it was a huge discovery and learning process. We wanted to honour her in the recreations where she was Marilyn, but I also had a lot of room to create the real woman underneath that character. It was about understanding and empathizing and connecting with her and her pain and her trauma.”

ALSO READ: Ana De Armas dating history: Who has she dated before? Here’s everything you need to know

She dug her feelings deeper and revealed that taking on this role required her to push boundaries and explore uncomfortable and dark aspects of Monroe's life. In her own words, If you put aside the movie star she is, she’s just a woman, just like me. Same age. It was a project I knew I had to let myself open and go to places I knew were going to be uncomfortable and dark and vulnerable.”

Additionally, according to Deadline, Ana also talked about how she felt while filming Blonde and what her inner state of mind was like. She revealed, “I wasn’t in character all the time. But I felt that. I was living that. I felt that heaviness and that weight in my shoulders. And I felt that sadness, She was all I thought about. She was all I dreamed about. She was all I talked about… It was beautiful.”

Additionally, it was reported that tears could be seen in Ana’s eyes as she discussed her portrayal, saying, “I did this movie to push myself… to make other people change their opinion about me, This movie changed my life.”

How did the audience receive Ana de Armas’ performance in Blonde?

As per multiple sources, Armas's performance in Blonde has been widely praised by critics. She has been described as "wonderful," "intense," "committed," and "uncanny" in her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'What am I going to do here?': When Ana de Armas revealed she almost turned down the blockbuster Knives Out

Reportedly, even the film’s director revealed that the film had been in the making for over a decade, but it truly came to life when Ana stepped into the shoes of Marilyn Monroe. Dominik described their collaboration as "love at first sight," emphasizing the importance of finding the right person for such a challenging role.

ALSO READ: 41 Iconic Marilyn Monroe Hairstyles to Experiment with