'I Was Looking Forward...': Pink Issues Apology As She Cancels Switzerland Concert Over Health Concerns

Pink, who is currently on her long Summer Carnival tour recently announced she is canceling her concert in Switzerland's Bern scheduled for July 3, Wednesday. The artist also issued an apology to her fans on social media. Addressing the gig, the Raise Your Glass singer expressed her disappointment and informed fans it was due to health concerns.

Pink issues an apology as she cancels Switzerland concert

On July 2, Pink made a post on her Instagram account and shared an update related to her concert in Bern. Talking about the show which was supposed to take place on July 3 at Stadion Wankdorf, the Get the Party Started artist, stated, “I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday.”

She further mentioned, “I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel.”

The Cover Me in Sunshine artist also stated that the tickets to her concert would be refunded while also adding that she had to cancel her performance because the doctors advised her to do so.

“I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night,” stated the singer, however, she also stated that after consulting her doctors and with options left, she was advised to cancel her highly anticipated performance in Bern.

“Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon,” she concluded in her post.

About Pink’s concert

At present, Pink is in the middle of her Summer Carnival tour which follows her 2023 hit album Trustfall. In her long tour, she will be delivering around eight more performances in the European continent.

Meanwhile, the All Out of Fight singer will also hit the North American region, to perform at more than 30 shows.

Pink has already delivered more than 40 concerts during her tour in 2023. Besides that, she has even performed in over 30 shows this year.

The Script, KidCutUp, and Gayle are the artists set to open for the acclaimed singer in her European leg. Similarly, Sheryl Crow along with The Script, and KidCutUp again will open for her in the North American leg.

