'I was never making a young Superman movie', says James Gunn ending rumors about Superman Legacy

James Gunn is clearing up rumors about his upcoming Superman project. A few months ago Henery Cavill rejoined the DC studios and then took a turn to leave in a span of weeks instead. Later on, the public found out James Gunn has been looking for a new Superman. David Corenswet fit the bill and got the part. That led many people to believe that the veteran director might just be making a movie about the younger days of the superhero, considering the age gap between Cavill, and Corenswet. But Gunn recently debunked those rumors.

James Gunn not making a movie about young Superman

The writer, director, and co-chief of DC Studios addressed an assumption about Superman: Legacy through a Threads post, explaining the rationale behind the change in leads from the 40-year-old Cavill to the 30-year-old David Corenswet. When a fan inquired if Gunn's "young Superman movie" takes place in the past, he responded, "I was never making a 'young Superman' movie, just a Superman movie!" Although, it must be noted that fans presumed his Superman movie would feature a young depiction, was because of a statement Gunn made while recasting for the role. In December, he tweeted, "In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

In June, Corenswet known for his role in The Politician was unveiled as the new Superman, along with Rachel Brosnahan taking on the role of Lois Lane. They were among the six actors who auditioned for lead parts, with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney also considered for the role of the New York superhero. Superman: Legacy is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, and Gunn has estimated that the filming will start in early 2024. Additional characters like Lex Luthor and the superhero team The Authority are yet to be announced. This movie marks the inaugural project fully developed under the helm of Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran.

Meanwhile, In an April interview with The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story, Gunn shared that he related to Superman on a more personal level, saying "He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s fucking Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like."

