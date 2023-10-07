'I was NOT this cute': When Harry Potter Reunion editors used wrong Emma's childhood picture; See who it is

The Harry Potter film series, known for bringing joy to the lives of countless children, owes its success to its diverse range of characters. Each actor delivered their utmost performance, contributing to the elevation of Harry Potter as one of Hollywood's most beloved film franchises. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's inaugural film, Daniel Radcliffe , Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and other actors made a special appearance on the show Return to Hogwarts.

This event served as a celebration of the series, with the actors reminiscing about their experiences portraying the iconic characters and sharing behind-the-scenes incidents. Interestingly, during the show, there was a humorous moment when the editors accidentally featured childhood photos of other actors instead of Emma Watson 's.

That moment when editors used the wrong childhood pictures of Emma Watson

Return to Hogwarts , which premiered on January 1, 2022, featured the actors enjoying themselves as they reminisced about their favorite scenes and moments from the set. During the show, there was a surprising moment when the editors displayed childhood pictures, but it was revealed that the pictures shown were actually of Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson. At that moment, Emma Watson found the adorable baby photo of Emma Roberts quite endearing.

The matter of pictures then reached Instagram

Following the incident, Emma Watson took to Instagram to post a childhood photo of Emma Roberts , affectionately tagging her and commenting, "I definitely wasn't this adorable back then”. Emma Watson even included the hashtag "emmasistersforever" in the caption, prompting fans to express their enthusiasm with comments like, "The emmaverse is a real thing." Emma Roberts responded to this on her own story, sharing the post and humorously rejecting it, stating, "Haha, I find that hard to believe."

Emma Roberts, a renowned actress recognized for her roles in movies such as Scream 4, Wild Child, Nerve, and Holidate, is notably the niece of the iconic Hollywood actress Julia Roberts. When she reacted to a statement made by Emma Watson, it set the internet abuzz with a flurry of comments, adding to the intrigue of their shared first name.

Emma Watson, famous for her portrayal of Hermione in the Harry Potter series, is beloved by young audiences for her captivating persona. Both Emma Watson and Emma Roberts currently lead content and fulfilled lives, busy with their respective projects.

ALSO READ: ‘I felt so inadequate…’: When Emma Watson spoke about her ‘terrifying’ experience of being a child actor