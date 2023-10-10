‘I was on some kind of…’: When Ryan Gosling reacted to his hilarious dance video from early days of acting career

Ryan Gosling is one of the most dreamy actors in Hollywood. The actor rose to prominence after his 2004 film, The Notebook. The ever-dreamy and charming Gosling has given us heartbreaking characters with whom we just fell in love the moment we saw them on screen. But how did he become a star today? Where did he start? Ryan Gosling participated in a dance show early in his career, and the actor had an epic reaction to it. In a 2017 interview with Graham Norton, Gosling recalled his early dancing days.

Ryan Gosling recalled his dancing days early in his career

In 2017, Ryan Gosling appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where the actor reminisced about his early dancing days. When Norton asked him, “With Lala Land in mind, we're going to focus on the early dancing career of Mr. Ryan Gosling, can you tell us about it because apparently young dancers could be quite vicious?"

Ryan Gosling said, “It's a cutthroat business to get out. I was on some kind of Canadian Star Search, and I somehow made it to the finals, and my main competition were these two twins who were tap dancers, and they were dancing to Phil Collins 2 Hearts, and they had big heart-shaped bows, and they were just the ones to beat, so I remember, you know, wishing them luck and going on stage, and I was getting ready to start dancing the everybody dance now by C&C Music Factory."

He then continued, “Of course getting ready to start, which is how you started a winning dance number. If you want to know just off stage and the two twins are standing there, it's like the twins from the shining and they're just going, that means more right. I just shimmied my way all the way to it, to that trophy, to that tiny little trophy. Norton then asked him, “It's a tall girl, true, but obviously it's not you're in it. Yeah, that was the gimmick."

To which Gosing replied, “They let me dance there for free because I was a guy because if you had a guy, you would win.” Norton then wondered if everybody was ready to see the clip. He said, “Are you ready to see I believe you're dancing to Kathy Dennis's classic touch me? What was the name of the troupe, Ryan?"

Gosling said, “It was an elite dance studio. I was old enough to know better.” Gosling then spoke about his outfit and said, “I wish I could say someone said here you have to wear this; that was my idea. I thought I had a vision for this number and silver hammer pants. The silver hammer Prancer, we gave them enough of a shot. We gave up with the hammer, but I don't think we should have kept them going.

Ryan Gosling on the professional front

Ryan Gosling portrayed the iconic Ken doll in Greta Gerwig's plastic live-action drama Barbie, which received universal acclaim. Barbie, which also stars Margot Robbie, is one of the year's most anticipated films. Following the premiere of his most recent picture, Gosling was photographed on a beach vacation with his family.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in Barbie may get him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Role this year. Despite the fact that Barbie is presently available for rent on Prime Video.

