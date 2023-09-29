‘I was planning on going to university…’: When Emily Blunt spoke about her dreams and aspirations of becoming a translator for UN

In the summer of 2012, Emily Blunt, the renowned British actress popular for her roles in the films like, The Devil Wears Prada and Oppenheimer, opened up about her early dreams and aspirations in an interview with Glow magazine. In a world where she's known and admired for her exceptional acting talent, it's quite fascinating to explore the different life journey she had once imagined far from the glittery ding dongs of the Hollywood world.

When Emily Blunt opened about her dreams and aspirations

As per the 2012 interview with Glow Magazine, at the tender age of 17, Emily was charting a course that seemed to lead her towards the halls of academia rather than the bright lights of the entertainment industry. Her initial dream was to study modern languages and ultimately become a translator for the United Nations. In her own words she mentioned, “I was planning on going to university to study modern languages to be a translator for the U.N."

ALSO READ: ‘I think he probably was as shocked as I was…’: When Emily Blunt spoke about John Krasinski’s reaction to her winning an award for A Quiet Place

However, destiny had a different plan in store for her. She ended up being in the world of make-up rooms and glamor, i.e Hollywood as she mentioned, "When I was 17 and doing a play just to earn some money over the summer, an agent came to see it and said, ‘You should do this; it’s something you can do.’”

Emily Blunt on skipping higher secondary education

It's quite evident from a lot of her interviews that Emily Blunt is quite an ambitious soul when it comes to the world of academia.

Interestingly, in an interview with The Times newspaper, Blunt once expressed her regret about not attending university. She talked about how she wished she had the opportunity to go through higher education, highlighting the significance of learning and personal development during those crucial years.

ALSO READ: 'I just wish I'd had that experience': When Emily Blunt expressed her opinion on skipping higher education

In her own words, she said, "I just wish I'd had that experience and that time to really mess up, and to be around fellow people who had no idea that they were throwing caution to the wind."

Leaving aside her aspiration, as of 2023, Blunt is flourishing in Hollywood, starring in numerous films and receiving critical acclaim for her performances. She has been nominated for several awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her work in The English. Additionally, she has also starred in one of the year's most anticipated films, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘You look blurrily familiar’: When Emily Blunt spilled on serendipitous first meeting with John Krasinski