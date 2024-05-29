'I Was Playing': Sean Diddy Comb's Ex Yung Miami Reveals She Lied About Receiving Golden Showers

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Yung Miami, the ex-girlfriend of Sean Diddy Combs, said that she had lied when she said she liked golden showers. Caresha Brownlee asked her fans on X on Sunday to tell her why they loved her. The rapper clarified her earlier statements when a fan said they fell in love with Miami as soon as they learned she loved getting pissed on.

Yung Miami clarifies she lied about receiving golden showers

Yung Miami, "I was playing! A n–a NEVER EVER PEE’D on me! I did that to promote my card game & it did exactly what I needed to do!!” Some fans expressed skepticism on Miami's admission; one posted a previously unreleased video of the rapper asserting that she had shown her love for the act before she started dating Combs.

Yung Miami said she liked receiving golden showers

The Ex For a Reason emcee admitted that she enjoyed being pissed off while playing her NSFW drinking card game during an episode of her Revolt talk show, Caresha Please, in January 2023. She said to Trina her guest, "If you enjoy golden showers, give it a try. I do. It is fun." She went on, "You know, when you're drunk, you can pee on me in the shower. It just depends on the flow of the night."

Advertisement

Even while Miami remained mum about who had done it on her, internet users quickly made fun of the founder of Bad Boy Records on social media, even going so far as to call him Pee Diddy. Yung Miami confirmed her relationship with Diddy in June of 2022, however, the couple reportedly parted ways in April, 2023. After their split, Combs has been in the news for several reasons including lawsuits against him.

Sean Diddy Comb's assault video goes viral

Sean Diddy Combs, an American rapper, is apparently battling numerous lawsuits and is facing numerous allegations. After an old video of Combs reportedly hitting Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, went viral on social media, Combs is coming under fire. Following the incident, opinions on social media were overflowing as the video became viral. The rapper apologized to the public for the event on his Instagram handle.

Diddy admitted that it was hard for him to think back on his terrible moments, but it's something that one must do. He went on to say that he had reached his "rock bottom" and that he had no justification for the actions he showed in the widely shared video.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

