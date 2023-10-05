‘I was probably…’: When Dwayne Johnson revealed how he got his ‘dewey’ nickname

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest Hollywood stars who has been people’s favorite ever since his days in the wrestling ring. As he made his name in WWE, he knew how to attract the audiences which later reflected in his acting career as he began to deliver what the world wanted. Along with the love, he got many nicknames from the world throughout his wrestling legacy and blockbuster movie career. However, there is one particular name that The Rock prefers as it was given to him by his family members in his childhood.

Dwayne Johnson reveals his childhood name

The actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson is mostly known by the name of “The Rock” and has earned several other nicknames throughout his career. The Black Adam actor was on a Zoom panel for the Television Critics Association as he was producing and starring in the NBC comedy Young Rock. Sharing about his embarrassing nickname, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he was called Dewey, a name he got from his family.

"When I was a little baby, I was with my godparents. I was probably, from what I'm told, 6 months old. And my mom had said to my godmother, 'Is his diaper wet?' She goes, 'No. He's just a little dewy,'" said the actor.

The Rock was named Dewey by his parents

The cute nickname might have been fine for a kid, but it was not that cool for a teenager. The Rock was called Dewey ever since he went to high school. Young Rock shows how Dwayne invented the persona of Tomas to try to impress girls while the family kept calling him Dewey, though.

His family would often take the nickname in front of his girlfriends which would embarrass him. “My existence for years, when my parents would come around, in front of my girlfriends or friends or anyone, ‘Hey, Dewey’ automatically because it’s a name that’s not like that’s a powerful name,” added the actor.

