'I was raised better..': Hailey Bieber once clarified how she was not romantically involved in Justin-Selena Gomez relationship

In an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey Bieber once addressed long-standing rumors surrounding her husband Justin Bieber's previous relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez. The model and media personality opened up about various aspects of her marriage, shedding light on her own identity in the face of Justin's overwhelming fame.

Truthbombs by Hailey Bieber

During the interview, Hailey talked in detail about her past relationship with Justin and gave an inside look into the timeline of their romance. A significant part of the conversation revolved around the ongoing speculations at that time about the overlap between Hailey's connection with Justin and his previous involvement with Selena Gomez.

When, the host, Cooper, brought up the sensitive topic by asking if Hailey and Justin had been romantically involved while Justin was in a relationship with Selena. Hailey responded with unwavering clarity, stating that she and Justin only began dating when he was not in any prior relationship. She firmly denied any involvement during Justin's time with Selena, firmly emphasizing her principles and the fact that she wouldn't meddle with another person's relationship. She stated, “It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship, I would just never do that, I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that and I never was."

Additionally, Hailey praised Justin for making sure he had resolved everything from his past before starting their relationship, considering it a mature and respectful way to approach things. She articulated that she understood the necessity of closing the chapter with Selena for Justin's growth. She asserted that she never wanted to enter a relationship where doubts about unresolved feelings lingered. This closure, according to Hailey, played a crucial role in their reconciliation.

The Gomez and Bieber's triangle!

The narrative around Justin's tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez was a significant backdrop to their own story. The couple's publicized relationship, fondly dubbed Jelena by fans, had multiple phases before finally ending in 2018. Selena was reported to have moved on from Justin by May of that year. Subsequently, in June, Justin was seen with Hailey, sparking fresh dating rumors.

Despite the controversies surrounding the Jelena era and dating crossover speculations, Justin and Hailey rekindled their friendship-turned-romance in 2018. They announced their engagement in July of the same year and tied the knot in September. However, the specter of past relationships continued to linger, occasionally causing friction within their marriage.

The beauty icon also opened up regarding the incident in 2021, when she seemed to tear up on the Met Gala red carpet while fans chanted Selena's name, Hailey explained that she had something in her eye at the time and only became aware of the chants later. She expressed her view that the incident was disrespectful and wondered why fans couldn't move on, especially considering the progress she and Justin had made.

Furthermore, Bieber shared that she and Selena had maintained communication since her marriage to Justin. She emphasized that their interactions were founded on mutual respect and affection, highlighting the mature understanding both parties had regarding their shared history.

