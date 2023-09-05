'I was really emotional': Tom Holland once drunk 'weeped' in front of Disney CEO hoping he saves MCU Spider-Man

Tom Holland has marked himself as one of the most adored and loved re-enactments of the titular character of Spider-man. But back in 2019, he was faced with the harsh reality of the corporate world behind the creation of this character. In a move that left many fans disheartened MCU's Spider-man franchise was announced to be coming to an end after just 2 movies. And from the looks of it, no one was more heartbroken about the news than Tom Holland.

Tom Holland revealed he wanted to say thank you

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man franchise faced a possible cancellation in 2019 as Sony struggled to reach a deal with Marvel that would permit the iconic superhero to appear in future projects of the cinematic universe. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Holland got candid about an emotional call he had with Disney CEO Bob Iger. According to Holland, upon learning about the possibility of Sony potentially withdrawing Spider-Man from the MCU, Holland had asked about the possibility of him emailing the Iger. He explained, "I just wanted to say thank you, I wanted to say, ‘This has been an amazing five years of my life, thank you for changing my life in the best way, and I hope that we can work together in the future."

Tom Holland drunk, weeped to Bob Iger to save Spider-Man

As per the reports, Iger wanted to get on a call with Holland after they conversed through emails. The then 23-year-old revealed, "So like two, three days go by, and then my family and I went to the pub quiz in our local town, and I’m like three pints in," he continued, "haven’t eaten much and I get a phone call from an unknown number and I have a feeling, I’m like, 'I think this is Bob Iger…but I’m drunk.' So my dad’s like, 'Just take the call, you’ll do fine!'"

Holland playfully mentioned that he initially posed a Disney trivia question to Bob but later on, things got more serious. Tom stated, "I basically just said, ‘Thank you for the opportunity,’ and he said, ‘There is a world in which we can make this work’ and then there were a bunch of phone calls back and forth."

But that wasn't all, Holland shared the tidbits of his conversation, revealing, "I weeped. No, I didn’t weep — I did, yeah. Yeah, no, I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end."

Meanwhile, as we know now Holland was successful in convincing Disney's Top-boss to let the web-sling character stay in the MCU.

