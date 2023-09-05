‘I was really in love’: When Elon Musk spoke on Amber Heard split and his desire to avoid loneliness

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, once revealed his feelings about his breakup with actress Amber Heard in an interview with Rolling Stone. Musk acknowledged that it was Heard who initiated the separation, confessing that the breakup left him deeply affected emotionally.

A painful separation for Elon Musk

Musk expressed the depth of his emotions, stating, "I was really in love, and it hurt bad." The relationship between Musk, then 46, and Heard, then 31, began while both were navigating public breakups. Heard had finalized her divorce from Johnny Depp in January, while Musk had filed for divorce from actress Talulah Riley in 2015. Their busy schedules were cited as a reason for their split.

Elon Musk's quest for companionship

Elon Musk shared his unease about being alone, saying, "I cannot be happy" without a girlfriend. He explained the emptiness he feels despite his successful career when he lacks someone to share his life with. Musk expressed his longing for a long-term relationship and a serious companion, emphasizing that he is not seeking short-lived encounters. “I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me,” he added. “It’s not like I don’t know what that feels like being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there — and no one on the pillow next to you. F—. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?”

Elon Musk's candid revelations about his past relationship and his yearning for companionship shed light on the personal side of the tech magnate. Despite his remarkable success, Musk reveals the profound impact of love and his desire for a fulfilling, long-term relationship. These insights provide a glimpse into the complex and emotional world of a renowned entrepreneur seeking connection and happiness beyond his professional achievements.

