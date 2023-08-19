'I was really surprised,' says Hailey Bieber as she deep dives into Met Gala 'Selena' chants

In an exclusive throwback interview, Hailey Bieber takes us behind the scenes of a moment that captured public attention and sparked widespread speculation at the 2021 Met Gala. In this candid conversation, the Rhode founder sheds light on the events that unfolded during the now-famous "Selena" chants and opens up about the aftermath, dealing with haters, and addressing rumors that have swirled around her relationship with Justin Bieber.

What actually happened at Met Gala

The Met Gala, known for its glitz, glamour, and surprise moments, had its fair share of drama in 2021. As Hailey and Justin Bieber graced the red carpet as a couple, the unexpected happened: attendees began chanting Selena Gomez's name. Hailey was seemingly seen in a vulnerable moment, with her eyes appearing teary, while Justin was captured offering comforting words.

However, as the viral theories and assumptions circulated, Hailey is now setting the record straight. In a recent podcast episode of "Call Her Daddy," she revealed her perspective on the incident. "Yes, I could hear everyone screaming," she admits. "I think there's a certain part of you that has numbness of just like...I was really surprised."

Hailey's clarification on the chants

She goes on to clarify that it wasn't until she saw a video of the scene later that she realized people had been chanting for Justin's ex. The widespread belief that Justin was trying to console her due to the chants has been debunked by Hailey herself. "The whole thing of everybody being like, 'Oh he's trying to tell her not to cry.' That was not true. It wasn't making me cry," she shares. She highlights that regardless, the bullying she faced was disrespectful and hurtful.

"...he was not ever in a relationship," clarifies Hailey

Hailey, known for her authenticity and transparency, also addresses the lingering rumors that her relationship with Justin overlapped with his past involvement with Selena Gomez. She firmly shuts down any such claims, asserting, "No. Not one time. When he and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point. It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship." She emphasizes her values and upbringing, affirming that she would never engage in such behavior.

