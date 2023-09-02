‘I was running from my life’: How Nicole Kidman went on to win Oscars after leaving USD 600 million Tom Cruise

Divorce is a universally challenging experience, even for those in the public eye. Renowned Australian actress Nicole Kidman in a 2015 interview opened up about her deeply personal journey following her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001. In a candid discussion at the Women in the World Summit in London, Kidman shared the difficulties she faced and how she found solace and inspiration in the world of cinema.

Nichole had a period of turmoil after the divorce

The aftermath of her highly publicized divorce left Kidman in a state of touching turmoil. She revealed, "I was running from my life at that time. I wasn't able to handle the reality of my life." It was during this challenging period that Kidman turned to her craft as an actress. Acting became a sanctuary where she could temporarily inhabit the lives of diverse characters, shedding her own troubles in the process.

Nichole took the creative escape to films and won an Academy Award

Kidman's remarkable performances in films such as Moulin Rouge and The Hours stand as testaments to her creative escape from personal turmoil. When asked if her divorce fueled her creativity, Kidman clarified that immersing herself in the personas of her characters offered her a sanctuary from her own difficulties. It provided her with a unique avenue to tap into her artistic potential and deliver performances that garnered widespread acclaim.

The years following her divorce were marked by extensive personal and professional growth. Kidman stressed the importance of embracing her own life and taking the time to rebuild herself. Her commitment to her craft and her personal development ultimately culminated in a remarkable achievement: winning an Academy Award.

Kidman's story serves as a mighty reminder that even in the darkest moments of life, the human spirit can find resilience and inspiration. Her journey illustrates that healing, self-discovery, and success are attainable, even when faced with profound adversity.

Balancing career and personal growth

Kidman's story highlights the therapeutic nature of work and creativity during times of emotional turmoil. For her, immersing herself in her craft was not just a distraction but a transformative experience. It allowed her to channel her emotions, navigate her struggles, and emerge stronger.

Kidman's dedication to her occupation did not overshadow her commitment to personal growth. While she poured herself into her work, she also made the deliberate choice to focus on herself, gradually rebuilding her life.

