‘I was scared as sh*t at first’: When Kevin Hart revealed he had ‘almost killed’ Dwayne Johnson after ‘ceiling’ fell on him

Dwayne Johnson, widely known by his wrestling name "The Rock," has frequently shared the stage with Kevin Hart, making appearances in various shows and interviews. These two actors have engaged in comedic activities many times. The tag team of Dwayne and Kevin has garnered immense popularity among their fans, primarily due to their entertaining conversations.

They previously collaborated on the spy thriller Central Intelligence. However, in 2015, Kevin Hart left fans astonished when he posted a video recounting an incident in which he claimed to have come perilously close to causing harm to Dwayne Johnson. Here's the complete story.

Here’s what Kevin Hart told his fans about the accident



In 2015, Kevin Hart posted a video on Facebook while shooting New Line's action comedy Central Intelligence in Boston alongside Dwayne Johnson. The video captures the moment when he walked into an office and unintentionally closed the door, leading to a sizable ceiling tile falling onto Dwayne Johnson's head. Reflecting on the incident, Kevin humorously commented, "I nearly had a close call with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on set yesterday.” He also added, “I can laugh my a#s off now because he didn’t get hurt, but I was scared as s— at first!!!!”

Kevin Hart also admitted that it was his fault

Fortunately, Dwayne emerged from the accident without any injuries, but it left Kevin feeling concerned. Kevin took responsibility for the incident, acknowledging, "The ceiling fell on his head because I slammed the door so hard!!!!" Kevin's honest reaction to the accident received a positive response from the audience. This incident occurred just before the release of the spy drama Central Intelligence.

Kevin Hart also had a cameo appearance in the high octane action spinoff of the Fast and Furious franchise, Hobbs and Shaw. As one of the most renowned comedians in the entertainment industry, he has shared the stage with various prominent stars. Nevertheless, his partnership with Dwayne Johnson stands out as the beloved fan-favorite duo, having garnered considerable attention and acclaim.

At the moment, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is preparing for a spectacular appearance at Wrestlemania 40. For the complete story, click the link down below.

