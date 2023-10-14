'I was scared out of...': When John Krasinski got candid about his first date with Emily Blunt; clamied he 'yelped'

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are undoubtedly one of the most recognizable couples in the industry. The pair is beloved by the fans for their amazing sense of humor, as well as their talents. But while they are inseparable today, there was a time, when the actor was sure that Blunt would never go for him. So much so that he decided to go all out and take her to the quirkiest first date imaginable.

John Krasinski didn't think he'd get a second date with Emily Blunt

In an interview with Conan O'Brien, John Krasinski revealed he never thought the Mary Poppins actress would ever go for a guy like him. He said, "I was even scared out of my mind to even go up and say hi to her. Then on our first date I decided, I'm gonna really hit the gas, and bring her to a gun range." As one might presume, this wasn't the most conventional first date outing one might opt for. John explained, "I think I was so sure that I would never end up with her because she'd be like 'This is ridiculous. I can have anyone, not you.'" This made The Office actor sure of his choices, to just "blow it right away," because reportedly it would've helped him not feel bad about himself.

John Krasinski's first date with Emily Blunt left the former weirded out

The now 43-year-old continued to recount, that going to a gun range, was a new experience for both of them. He added, "I yelped the first time..." Reportedly for the comedian it was a "very frightening" and "existential meltdown" sort of experience as he held up powerful guns. Soon enough he and Emily Blunt found themselves freaked out enough to actually call it a day and go home.

Meanwhile, in the same interaction, John got candid about his relationship with Meryl Streep, whom he met through his wife. Reportedly all three have developed a good friendship with each other.

