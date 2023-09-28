'I was scared': When Chris Evans opened up about turning down Captain America role 'a few times'

Chris Evans, the accomplished actor now synonymous with the iconic role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, once made a decision that sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Contrary to what fans might assume, he did not eagerly accept the role of the beloved superhero. In fact, he turned it down – not just once, but seven times as he revealed the same on an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. What led Chris Evans to make such a surprising choice, you may wonder? The answer lies in one powerful and relatable word, fear.

Why did Chris Evans initially turn down Captain America’s role?

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Chris Evans opened up about his initial hesitation to don the red, white, and blue uniform of Captain America. As an actor on the cusp of what would become a monumental career, Evans faced an extraordinary opportunity. The chance to embody a beloved comic book character, Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America, had arrived with all the fanfare and grandeur one might expect. However, this was a momentous decision, one that weighed heavily on Evans' mind.

Evans, in his conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, disclosed that it was fear that nearly kept him from becoming the superhero we know today. The actor, whose portrayal of Captain America has left an indelible mark on the MCU, revealed that he was genuinely scared at the prospect of taking on such an iconic role.

As per the show, one significant factor was the sheer magnitude of the commitment he was considering. The offer on the table involved signing a contract to appear in not one but nine MCU films. While this might sound like a dream come true for many actors, for Evans, it posed a dilemma. He shared, “In doing movies one at a time, if all of a sudden you decide you don’t want to do it anymore, you’re afforded the opportunity to take a step back and recalibrate,” he told the talk show host. “When you have a giant contract, if all of a sudden you’re not responding well? Too bad, you’ve got to suit up again. That was scary.”

Additionally, our beloved Steve Rogers even talked about him harboring a degree of social anxiety because of the industry.

Chris Evans’ POV

Evans has garnered widespread acclaim for his performance. In various interviews and through his social media presence, he has consistently conveyed his deep admiration for the character he brought to life.

Furthermore, as per numerous sources he has openly lauded the compelling relationship between Captain America and Bucky Barnes, even receiving accolades from his fellow co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr. and Wyatt Russell.

