‘I was scared': When Mark Ruffalo recalled he had second thoughts about accepting the role of Hulk in Avengers

Mark Ruffalo replaced Edward Newton as he reprised the character in the first Avengers movie. While it was hard to step into the shoes of The Incredible Hulk, the actor did a splendid job and proved why he is one of the best actors in Hollywood. However, it was a hard decision for the actor as he once had second thoughts about accepting the offer from Marvel Studios to play Bruce Banner until Robert Downey Jr. called him up for the offer.

Robert Downey Jr. convinced Mark Ruffalo to play Hulk in the first Avengers movie

During a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, the Hulk actor explained how he nearly passed on the role of Hulk in The Avengers . He revealed that he was scared to take on the role as Edward Norton did a pretty amazing job in the 2008's The Incredible Hulk. "I was scared," Ruffalo shared about being approached for the role. "I didn't know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me," he added

Mark Ruffalo was hesitant to take the role, it was the movie director, Joss Whedon who tried to convince him. "So I was like, 'I don't know if I'm the right person for this.' And Joss Whedon's like, yeah, you are the right person,'" he shared. However, it was not only the director but his soon-to-be costar Robert Downey Jr. who also rang him up to do some cajoling.

"And then I got a call from Downey, it must've made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, 'Ruffalo, let's go. We got this.' In true Iron Man fashion. And then after that, I was like, 'I guess I have to do it,'" said Mark Ruffalo.

How did Mark Ruffalo agree to play Hulk in the MCU?

The world knows how Marvel has been notoriously secretive about its projects, but Mark Ruffalo managed to get his hands on a few pages of the Avengers script. As he officially agreed to his part in the movie, he got to read pages of his scenes which ultimately confirmed his interest in playing the superhero.

"I wanted to read a script, and they don't give you scripts. I made a promise when I was a young actor that I would never do another movie without reading a script beforehand because it's a recipe for disaster, and then you get stuck in something — our only power as young actors is our ability to say 'no' sometimes," said the actor.

