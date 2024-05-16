‘I Was Sent A 290-Page Script’: The Strangers: Chapter 1 Star Madelaine Petsch Reveals How She Shot A Trilogy In 52 Days

Riverdale fame actress Madelaine Petsch returns to the big screen in Renny Harlin's The Strangers: Chapter 1. The first installment of the big-budget trilogy has already been filmed and is slated for full release by early 2025.

While one would think that the actress shot the trilogy without being involved in any TV show, however, she actually shot and executive produced the saga of films in between Riverdale’s concluding sixth and seventh seasons. So with not much time to spare, she felt the pressure both on and off camera during the 52-day shoot.

Madelaine Petsch opens up about shooting The Strangers: Chapter 1

Madelaine Petsch shared her experience of facing fears while filming, mentioning how she proposed adding the fear of vulnerability to a scene involving shampoo suds blocking vision in the shower. However, after shooting the scene alone in Slovakia, the actress felt as though someone was watching her, causing her to panic.

During the initial scheduling of the film, Petsch was given a 290-page script that was divided into three chapters, so she approached the project as if it were one continuous film. Moreover, the film was shot according to location, so Petsch and co. would shoot scenes from each movie on any given day. But to Petsch's benefit, the three-film story takes place in just five days' time,

Plot of the The Strangers: Chapter 1

As established in the previous installments of the Stranger films, the evil trio of masked strangers, consisting of Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-Up Girl, have a penchant for targeting vacation homes. Therefore, they set their eyes on Maya and Ryan’s secluded rental home. Similar to Liv Tyler’s character in the original, Maya has a stretch of time where she thinks she’s alone in the cabin, leading to a frighteningly well-staged scene in the bathroom, brilliantly performed and executed by Madelaine Petsch.

