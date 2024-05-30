'I Was Shocked...': Dance Moms’ Kelly Hyland Opens Up About Her Journey Through Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Kelly Hyland is opening up about how she dealt with the news of being diagnosed with breast cancer. In her recent interview, the Dance Moms alum explained her whole journey about how she first noticed some odd changes in her body.

Kelly Hyland reveals her breast cancer journey

While talking to E! News, the artist mentioned that it was her “significant weight loss," that first alerted her about the situation.

Divulging about it further, the former reality TV star went on to add that she had “lost enough” weight that even people started noticing and were asking her about her “dieting hacks.” However, she also mentioned that there were no changes in her day-to-day activities to cause the loss.

Soon in March, the alum found a lump in her breast, talking about which she stated, "I booked myself a mammogram." Although Hyland had just done the examination eight months ago, during which “the results came back clean,” her mammogram and sonogram that she did in March “came back showing a mass."

As per her official diagnosis, the dancer had invasive carcinoma stage 1, grade 3. Meaning that her breast cancer is the one that moves very fast. Stating, "I was shocked that it had grown that quickly," Hyland revealed that from "clean results," the mass became "malignant" in just eight months.

Kelly Hyland on sharing the news with her kids

Speaking about how she broke the news to her kids who lived more than 1,000 miles away in Pittsburgh, Kelly Hyland mentioned, "I would've liked to have told them in person." However, she expressed that telling the kids about her diagnosis over “a phone call was the best I could do.”

Recalling the discussion, the star dancer stated that she did “a four-way call” with her kids, as she wanted to let them know at the same time and also to “make sure they were all given the same information."

Talking about the saddening phone call, she mentioned that it was a very “hard conversation" for her kids and her.

For the unversed, Kelly Hyland is a mother of three. Interestingly, even her kids happen to be the Dance Moms veterans.

Kelly has a 26-year-old daughter named Brooke Hyland, and a daughter named Paige Hyland, who is 23 years old. Hyland is even a mom to a son named Josh Hyland, who is 25.

Recalling the moment her mom asked all the kids to join her for a call, Paige told the news outlet that she had sensed something was wrong.

