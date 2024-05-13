'I Was Shook': Jelly Roll's Wife Bunny XO Connects With Late Ex Tony Through A Medium

The 44-year-old internet celebrity Bunnie Xo, who is married to Jelly Roll, recently had a romantic moment with an ex-boyfriend. She chatted with medium Tyler Henry during an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, and he helped her get in touch with Tony, her ex-boyfriend, and sent her encouraging vibes.

Henry said that he felt a connection to someone named Frank in a video that was posted on Bunnie's TikTok. His touching account of feeling a presence surrounded by marriage and joy themes struck a chord with both Bunnie and her audience.

Unraveling the Past: Bunnie Xo's Heart-Wrenching Revelation About Lost Love and Tragic Farewells

Bunnie Xo talked extensively about her previous relationships. Henry, who was well-known for his capacity to communicate with the hereafter, made Bunnie consider a significant person from her past who may have died away but was still very much in her memory in an interview with medium Tyler Henry for her Dumb Blonde podcast.

In response to Henry's question, Bunnie brought up her former partner Tony. Subsequently, the medium transmitted a message from Tony's soul, articulating his profound pride in Bunnie and recognising the constraints he encountered during their partnership.

Henry expressed Tony's remorse for not being able to provide Bunnie with the love and assistance she was due at that particular time.

This conversation covered the intricacies of previous partnerships and the feelings that might persist long after a person has died away. It gave Bunnie a sense of closure and affirmation, revealing Tony's emotions and reiterating the importance of their relationship in spite of its difficulties.

A touching detail of Bunnie and Tony's connection was disclosed when she shared that, at a very early age, the two of them had suffered a great loss together while she carried his child. Tony showed her that he loved her deeply and forever, even though they were still young. He was a protector and a significant part of her life.

Thinking back to a critical time, Bunnie described visiting Tony on his deathbed with her ex-boyfriend Frankie. She remembered the terrifying moment she saw Tony in a coma following a synthetic drug-induced heart attack. She gripped Tony's hand in a moving instant, and even though he was physically ill, she could feel his presence.

Bunnie's memory of this intensely emotional event showed the depth of her bond with Tony and the enduring influence of their relationship, even in the face of tragedy. It emphasised the strength of their relationship and the ongoing influence of his spirit in her life, adding to the understanding of the message medium Tyler Henry shared with her during their podcast interview.

Bunnie Xo's TikTok Revelation: Ex-Boyfriend's Spirit Confirmed in Medium Session with Tyler Henry

After a brief period of contemplation, Bunnie remembered the poignant moment when she turned to Frankie and told him that Tony was dead. She gave a detailed account of feeling Tony's presence in the room, confirming her suspicion that he was watching from a corner rather than being among the living.

Bunnie addressed doubters of mediums like Tyler Henry by posting the moving moment on TikTok and highlighting the veracity of her experience. She emphasised how she felt an unbreakable bond with Henry when he channelled Tony, particularly when he validated her claim to have seen Tony on his deathbed. Bunnie's open display of disbelief was a potent evidence of the encounter's authenticity and a challenge to those who question the existence of mediums and the spiritual world.

