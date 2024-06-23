'I Was So Distracted': Geena Davis Reveals How Co-Star Brad Pitt Landed Role In Their 1991 Film Thelma & Louise

Geena Davis recently revealed how her co-star Brad Pitt had landed the role of J.D. in their iconic 1991 crime drama movie Thelma & Louise. Davis played the role of Thelma Dickinson alongside Susan Sarandon, who was seen as Louise Sawyer.

The film became an instant hit and even won several top awards, with critics praising its engaging storyline. The actress shared that Pitt got the role through an audition, noting that she was so "distracted" by his charisma, and because of his remarkable acting chops, he ultimately got the part.

Geena Davis recently told Entertainment Tonight at the Bentonville Film Festival that Brad Pitt got the role of J.D. in their 1991 crime drama Thelma & Louise through auditions. Davis revealed before Pitt landed the role, she read with three other actors to understand with whom she felt she had the best chemistry.

As per reports, A-list actors like Mark Ruffalo and George Clooney had also read with the actress, but the Babylon movie star ended up playing the part. Davis told the outlet that she didn't want to take any "credit" as Pitt "earned the part—obviously."

The Stuart Little actress revealed that there were "three other guys" that she read with, noting that one by one, they came in whom she described as "really handsome, really talented." She said that Pitt was the last to arrive for the reading, noting that his "charm and charisma" were so captivating that she found it difficult to focus on her lines during the audition. She said she even apologized to the actor for "screwing up" his audition.

Davis then joked about being distracted by his looks and acting skills, adding that she managed to deliver her lines, noting, "[I was] just like so dazzled ... and then he got the part." After their audition process, Brad Pitt landed the character of J.D. ( his breakout role), who leads Thelma and Louise into a crime spree after stealing their money.

Brad Pitt revealed his reaction when he first read the script of Thelma & Louise

In a previous interview with W magazine, Brad Pitt revealed his initial reaction when he first read the script of Thelma & Louise. At the time when Pitt landed the role of J.D., he wasn't that famous back then, but due to his brilliant performance during the audition, he got the part.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor shared that after reading the script, he "thought, I’m the guy for this," noting, that they also auditioned a couple of other actors.

Pitt added that then there were two more times when the opportunity came back to him, and each time he didn't get it again, saying, "I went, 'Huh. All right. Moving on.' And then it came back around again. I feel like it was three times."

Thelma & Louise is available for streaming on Prime Video. The film's cast includes Susan Sarandon, Brad Pitt, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel, and Michael Madsen, among other talented stars in key roles.