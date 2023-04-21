'I was so disturbed': Madison Beer gets candid about how she felt about her nudes getting leaked at young age

The young American singer Madison Beer, who has a number of successes in her kitty, recently discussed the unpleasant experience she had to go through when her nude film was published online, which left her suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

When she was barely 15 years old, Madison taped some explicit videos that she sent to her boyfriend, but they were later leaked. Born in New York, the singer, 24, began posting covers to YouTube at the beginning of 2012. Beer earned a lot of attention after Justin Bieber posted a link to one of her covers. "Melodies," her debut single, was released in 2013.

During a podcast interview, Madison stated that she "was so disturbed by it and so afraid". She went on to say that because online users had no empathy for her feelings over the leak, she felt extremely unsafe, scared, and despondent.

She describes how she asked a social media user to remove a video from Twitter as soon as she saw it, but she was immediately blocked. “I was just looking at it, and I remember just dropping to the floor and being like, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do?’” she said. “I reached out to the person who posted it and begged them to delete it, and they just blocked me, straight-up just blocked me immediately.” Beer claims that social media and the internet are to be blamed for the incident that affected her mental health and made her suffer so much.

More about Madison Beer

Madison is an American actress who gained a lot of attention when the ‘Peaches’ singer posted a link to one of her music videos’. The same year, Beer signed with Epic Records, and in 2021 she released her first studio album, Life Support. She has recorded two singles with the group that have charted internationally, including "Pop/Stars" (2018) and "More" (2020). In addition to this, she has appeared in television shows and movies such as Louder Than Words, Todrick (2015) and RuPaul's Drag Race (2020).

