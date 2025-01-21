‘I Was So Furious’: Glenn Close Reveals Alternate Fatal Attraction Ending That Never Made It To The Original Cut

Glenn Close earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in the 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction, particularly for the memorable climactic fight scene. However, Close has revealed that a much more shocking ending was originally planned for the film.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 101 Dalmatians actress shared, "There was an original ending that didn't end up in the final film.” Close’s character, Alex Forrest, has an illicit affair with Michael Douglas’s character, Dan Gallagher, who is married and has a child.

After Gallagher attempts to break off the affair, Forrest suffers a psychotic break and begins to stalk him, his wife, and their young daughter. Her increasingly violent and unstable behavior culminates in her attempting to stab Gallagher’s wife, after which she is shot to death.

Close revealed that the original script included a climactic fight between her and Douglas’s characters, but Forrest’s death had a shocking twist. “Forrest and Gallagher have that terrible fight, and then she takes that same knife and, as Madam Butterfly is playing, she cuts her throat and dies,” she told the host, who gasped out loud.

When Barrymore asked if they had shot the alternate ending, the Oscar winner confirmed that they had. So, why didn’t the original ending make it to theaters? The Hillbilly Elegy actress claimed that audiences hated her character too much to let her off the hook so easily.

Close explained that viewers despised how Forrest came between the "perfect family" and felt “she needed to be punished even more.” This led the filmmakers to decide to reshoot the scene. However, when Close learned about the new ending—the one that ultimately made it into the film—she initially refused to do it until she met with the film’s director, Adrian Lyne, the producers, and Michael Douglas.

“I told them, ‘What if it was your character? What did you do?’ Like, I was so furious,” she recalled saying to the creative team. Eventually, Close agreed to the reshoot, and the film went on to feature one of her most highly acclaimed performances.