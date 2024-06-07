'I Was So Grateful': Tom Hiddleston Reveals How Emotional Advice From Loki Director Impacted Season 2 Finale Scenes

Tom Hiddleston expressed gratitude for the incredible team he worked with on the Disney+ movie Loki, reflecting on the wonderful experience. Hiddleston continues to connect emotionally with his portrayal of the Norse God of Mischief. Under the guidance of director Aaron Moorhead, the emotionally charged finale of Loki Season 2 became a significant chapter for Hiddleston.

Moorhead advised the actor to revisit his 15-year journey as Loki to deliver his best performance. Hiddleston may have given his finest, most bittersweet emotional performance to date, marking the end of Loki's saga in the MCU.

Tom Hiddleston reflects on Loki director's suggestion before series finale

In a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston shared the effective guidance he received from the director, which enhanced his performance in some of the most emotionally charged scenes in the Disney+ series Loki.

Hiddleston discussed filming the sequence in the first episode where Loki witnesses his own death at the hands of Thanos. Director Aaron Moorhead suggested a different approach to prepare for this highly emotional scene. He advised Hiddleston to reflect on his past performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the last fifteen years.

"He said to me, 'Why don't you go back, if you can bear it, and watch some of your work over the last 15 years?'" Hiddleston recalled. "'Take it in, see what it means to you, and then carry it when you step out onto the stage.'"

Advertisement

Following this advice, Hiddleston revisited scenes from Thor, which reminded him of his early days as an emerging actor. Watching The Avengers evoked a sense of gratitude for the time spent with the "original six Avengers." He reminisced about the enjoyable moments shared with Tessa Thompson and Jeff Goldblum during Thor: Ragnarok. Reflecting on his experience filming Loki, he remembered the friendships formed with Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson.

Hiddleston said, "I thought, What Loki is doing, he is doing for his friends. And so, Tom, why don’t you do it for your friends? That’s where the two of us met in that moment. And then I was so grateful I had this most amazing crew, and we did it together."

In the interview, Hiddleston expressed how deeply he is connected to the Loki character. He remains hopeful about returning to the role, despite his character's previous 'major' deaths in Thor: The Dark World and Avengers: Infinity War.

Advertisement

What was the most emotional scene for Tom Hiddleston in Loki 2?

If an actor portrays a character for over a decade, it's inevitable that they would form a profound connection with their role. This is especially true for Tom Hiddleston, who has embodied the emotionally rich character of Loki for many years.

In an interview on BBC Radio 1, Hiddleston revealed the depth of his emotional engagement during a pivotal scene. He shared that during the "God of Stories" segment, he found himself overwhelmed with emotion.

“I would say the most tears were shed, funnily enough, on that big chair at the end," Hiddleston recounted.

Given the character's popularity, the story could have been extended over more seasons, but the decision to conclude it as it did seems more appropriate. Stretching the narrative might have compromised the near-perfect ending by introducing unnecessary elements.

ALSO READ: Loki Season 2 Episode 1-4 review: Tom Hiddleston brings bigger and better sequel, Ke Huy Quan delivers promising performance; Fans in for a Marvel treat