‘I was so happy with all of the actors’: Kenneth Branagh, director and actor opens up about his character from A Haunting In Venice

Kenneth Branagh reprises his magnificent performance as Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice, based on Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. Branagh will direct and star in the film for the third time. Though the previous films received mixed reviews, they both grossed millions more than their production budgets and were generally well received by critics. The films have rich graphics, are action-packed, and always include a stellar cast. Hercule Poirot's hawk-eye detective talents will be called upon once more for the dramatic, sinister world of A Haunting in Venice.

Kenneth Branagh opens up about his characters in A Haunting in Venice

Kenneth Branagh reprises his role as Hercule Poirot, as previously indicated. Tina Fey (30 Rock) as Ariadne Oliver, Jaime Dornan (Belfast) as Mr. Ferrier, Jude Hill (Belfast) as Leopold Ferrier, Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone) as Rowena Drake, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Joyce Reynolds, Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown) as Desdemona Holland, Kyle Allen (Rosaline) as Maxime Gerard, Camille Cotttin (House of Gucci) as Olga Seminoff, Ali Khan (The School for Good and Evil) as Nicholas Holland, and Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick: Chapter 2) as Vitale Portfoglio.

But Kenneth Branagh was full of praise for one particular character. Joyce Reynolds, played by Oscar®-winning Chinese actress Michelle Yeoh, is a well-known psychic who is invited to give a Halloween séance at Rowena Drake's palazzo. She, like Poirot, has a sensitive spirit and, like Poirot, witnessed war atrocities while working as a battlefield nurse. Yeoh told 20th Century Studios, "They are two souls who recognize one another. They both live with a lot of love and a lot of regret."

But, unlike Poirot, she believed she was the world's best medium and could communicate with the spirits of the dead. The actress explains, "Poirot doesn't believe in any of this. In fact, he wants to show everyone what a charlatan Joyce really is, that there are no ghosts in this world, and that everything can be proven by science, facts, and knowledge, which he obviously thinks that he has."

The fascinating stories in Green's script drew Yeoh in. She said, "The screenplay has horror and the feeling that something is lurking behind every shadow, and Poirot begins to question his own sanity. That was the most clever part of the script."

Meanwhile, Branagh recalled and told 20th Century Studios, "I was so happy with all of the actors, but Michelle is another example of someone bringing depth and humanity to something that could otherwise be merely on the surface; the showman who is tricking people, perhaps, with this séance."

The director further continued, "Instead, she has us doubt and question, and we like her throughout. She, herself, is a walking mystery, so in terms of an enigma, Michelle brings to Joyce Reynolds that quality that has the audience lean forward from the moment she appears."

Kenneth Branagh A Haunting in Venice plot and release date

This time, the detective flick is also a spooky thriller. It is set in post-World War II Italy. Hercule Poirot is a retired detective who lives alone in Venice. He is asked to attend a séance and reluctantly accepts despite his opposition. When a guest at the haunted palazzo where the séance is held is murdered, Poirot must come out of retirement and put his hung-up detective talents back to work. In doing so, he unearths a secret universe and awakens the ghosts of a long-forgotten past.

The official synopsis reads, "A Haunting in Venice is a horrific mystery starring the return of the famed sleuth, Hercule Poirot, set in spooky, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve. Poirot, now retired and exiled in the world's most glamorous metropolis, unwillingly attends a séance at a decrepit, haunted palazzo. When one of the visitors is murdered, the detective is plunged into a dark world of shadows and secrets.’

The 20th Century Studios A Haunting in Venice will be released globally and in India on September 15, 2023, only in theaters.

