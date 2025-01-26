‘I Was Such A Dumba**’: Drew Barrymore Reflects the Strong Impact Bad Girls Movie Had on Her Life

In her decades-long career, Drew Barrymore has impressed audiences with multiple movies, but one of her earlier works, which is loved by her fans is surely Bad Girls, which even the actress says “changed” her life.

The veteran performer talked about this on her own talk show during the January 23 episode, during which the aforementioned movie's co-star Andie McDowell also appeared on it as a guest.

While reflecting on the project released in the 90s, Blended Star stated, “When we did Bad Girls, I was 16. I was such a dumbass.” To which the Groundhog Day star replied, “Oh my God, you were so beautiful and so good.”

While talking about the character she played in the movie, Barrymore said that she always talks about “how much it changed my life.” She shared that if she wouldn't have done that movie, then there wasn't any way she would be sitting there.

For the unversed, the film’s premise surrounds four women– Cody, played by Madeliene Stowe, Eileen, portrayed by MacDowell, Anita, played by Mary Stuart Masterson, and Lilly, portrayed by Barrymore.

In the venture, the four women, who are known as ‘Honky-Tonk Harlots’ plan to leave in order to live a good life before two detectives are employed to track them down.

The actress shared that it was the movie that showed her that if one cares about something, “be involved.” She shared that she had not been a part of a venture like that, which was really her “school.”

She shared, “Those film sets were very educational to me about how it all works even though it was so skewed and bizarre and sort of surreal.” Barrymore expressed to Macdowell feeling like her entire life altered in a very dramatic way, adding, “ I can trace it back to that experience with you.”

