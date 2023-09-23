‘I was talking to this Tom Holland guy...': When Tom Holland spoiled Andrew Garfield's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, is renowned for his tendency to accidentally spill the beans on some of the biggest secrets in the MCU. It iwould be safe to say that Holland’s slip of the tongue is Marvel’s biggest fear. And it looked like this fear of Marvel studios came true when Holland embarked on his promotional tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home with the hefty task of not revealing the surprise appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, Tom Holland failed to do so as he gave a spoiler regarding the suspenseful ending of the film, making the presence of Garfield crystal clear.

Tom Holland continues spoiling MCU’s secrets

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 , Garfield was made aware of a time when Tom Holland nearly gave away about the climax scene involving Zendaya. BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb took a moment to inform Andrew Garfield that he learned about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home after speaking to Tom Holland and Zendaya, before the film's release.

Plumb then showed Garfield a segment of his interview with Holland and Zendaya, during which they discussed Zendaya's stunt scene. In that conversation, Holland inadvertently let it slip that he "wasn't there" during the ending sequence, where Zendaya falls from the tower and Holland is shown jumping to save her in the trailer, unintentionally hinting at Garfield's involvement. The camera captures the moment when Holland is hard hit with a realization, as he wore a look of genuine regret.

Andrew Garfield shares his perspective for his scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home

After discussing the spoiler of Holland regarding Garfield’s presence in the film. The Amazing Spider-Man star went ahead and shared his perspective on shooting this epic scene, emphasizing the depth of this particular scene. This scene resembled the heartbreaking loss of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Holland’s Spider-Man would have met the same sad fate if only Garfield’s Spider-Man didn’t show up. “I love the idea that if this Peter hadn't shown up, he could have met the same fate that my Peter had met.” Andrew Garfield added, “There’s something so cosmic about it. It’s really cool, man.”

Tom Holland's endearing habit of dropping Marvel spoilers has become a beloved tradition for fans. Andrew Garfield's return to the Spider-Verse, despite being spoiled, brought a twist to the film, ensuring a satisfying closure to the story.

